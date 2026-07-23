Realme C100x Brings 45W Fast Charging, 50MP AI Camera...

The Realme C100x has reached India shores. A budget-friendly smartphone it is packed with practical features.

This model combines a 120 Hz display, an AI-powered 50 MP camera and a fearsome 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while offering MIL-STD-810H durability and IP64-rated protection.

Realme C100x debuts with 17 hours battery backup, 120 Hz display at an economical Rs 14,499

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Price: Rs 14,499

In India, the Realme C100x carries a price tag of Rs 14,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration.

Buyers can choose between Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast finishes.

2. Display: Panda MN228 Protective Glass

It boasts a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone reaches up to 900 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and is safeguarded by Panda MN228 protective glass for added durability.

3. Processor: Octa-Ccore Unisoc T7250

The Realme C100x is driven by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with an Arm Mali-G57 graphics unit.

It combines 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage for reliable everyday performance.

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear Optics

It features an AI-enhanced 50 MP rear camera for detailed shots, while a 5 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

5. Durability: MIL-STD-810H

Built to withstand everyday wear, it is MIL-STD-810H certified for enhanced toughness and carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

6. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

It supports a wide range of connectivity features, including Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

7. Battery: 45 W

Designed for extended use, the handset carries a high-capacity 8,000 mAh cell with 45 W charging technology to minimise downtime.

Realme says the phone can keep navigation running for up to 17 hours before needing a recharge.