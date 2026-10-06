Reader Invite: Share Your Tribute To Jeffrey Archer

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My tribute to Jeffrey Archer). Don’t forget to include your name and where you are from.

Photograph: Luke MacGregor/Reuters

In real life, Jeffrey Archer was as mesmerising as his books.

He had the gift of the gab and a Santa's bag of interesting anecdotes that he would pull out at the drop of a hat. And those anecdotes would be carefully suited to the country he was in, and the occasion.

And when your interaction with him ended -- it didn't matter if you were interviewing him or part of group at a book launch event -- he made you feel both he and you were part of that moment.

It's something you never forget.

He was a captivating storyteller. For decades, his high-stakes thrillers, sweeping family sagas and brilliant plot twists kept readers turning pages late into the night. And his biggest fan base, something that Archer himself acknowledged, in India.

Now, that brilliant pen has fallen forever silent. But his stories will continue to entertain.

Do share your tribute to this master storyteller.

Have you met him? Watched him promote a book? Maybe got a picture clicked with him? Or have a signed copy? Share your anecdotes and pictures.

Tell us about your favourite Jeffrey Archer books and why you love them so much. You could tell us about the first Jeffrey Archer book your read, the moment you became a fan. Share your feelings about the much-loved author.

Don't forget to include your name and where you were from.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My tribute to Jeffrey Archer). The best entries will feature right here on Rediff.