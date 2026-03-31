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Home  » Get Ahead » RBSE Class 12 Results Declared; Girls Outperform Boys in Key Streams

RBSE Class 12 Results Declared; Girls Outperform Boys in Key Streams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
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March 31, 2026 15:32 IST

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The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the class 12 results for 2026, revealing the pass percentages across the arts, science and commerce streams.

Girl students studying

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pippa Ranger/DFID -- UK Department for International Development

Key Points

  • The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams.
  • Girls outperformed when compared to boys in the arts and science streams.
  • Overall pass percentages were high across all streams.
  • Over 9.10 lakh students registered for the class 12 examinations.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams on March 31, with State Education Minister Madan Dilawar announcing the results and congratulating the toppers over the phone.

According to official data, five students jointly topped the science stream with 99.80 per cent marks while three students secured the top position in arts with 99.60 per cent.

In commerce, a girl student topped with 99.20 per cent marks.

 

Performance overview

Girls outperformed when compared to boys in the arts and science streams while boys recorded a higher pass percentage in commerce, officials said.

The overall pass percentage stood at 97.54 per cent in arts, 93.64 per cent in commerce and 97.52 per cent in science for the 2026 academic session.

The class 12 examinations concluded on March 11; a total of over 9.10 lakh students registered for the exams, the board said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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