RBI Repo Rate Hike: What It Means For Your EMI

The Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by 0.25%. Three financial planners explain how soon banks will pass the increased loan interest on, what borrowers should check and what they need to avoid.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Reserve Bank of India today raised the repo rate (the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks) by 0.25 percentage points or 25 basis points (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point).

Anyone with a floating rate loan, where the interest moves with market rates, will eventually pay more.

Rediff's Prasanna D Zore spoke to three financial planners to understand how fast that will happen and what borrowers should do.

Key points The RBI has raised the repo rate by 0.25%; as a result, floating rate home, car and personal loans will get costlier.

Banks pass on hikes within days, often from the next EMI.

On a Rs 1 crore, 20-year loan, a 0.25% rise adds about Rs 1,500 to the monthly EMI and Rs 3.6 lakh-Rs 3.7 lakh to the total interest.

If the EMI stays the same, the loan simply gets longer; for example, the tenure on a 20-year loan would stretch by about 12 months.

First step for borrowers: Get the latest loan statement and check the rate, the effective date and the tenure.

Borrowers with spare cash, after setting aside an emergency fund, should consider part-prepaying the loan now.

Keep EMIs well within income and hold a cash buffer for 6 to 12 months of EMIs.

Be Prepared For Higher EMIs Almost Immediately

Anil Rego, founder of Right Horizons, says lenders rarely hesitate. "Typically, within the first few days, they will end up passing on the interest rate hike to the customer."

He expects most banks to pass on the full 0.25%. "Considering the rate environment, I won't be surprised if they pass on the whole amount," he says.

Anand Shringarpure, a certified financial planner, says banks that price loans at the repo rate plus a fixed margin of about 1% "may pass on the burden within the next few days".

The wider effect on the market, he adds, shows up after "1, 1.5 quarter" or 90 to 120 days because banks have borrowed money at higher rates.

Anuj Keswarwani, a certified financial planner and a chartered trust and estate planner, underlines the imbalance. "When the loan rate reduces, it takes a few months to take effect but when it increases, the effect is instant."

Under the RBI rules, banks take three months to pass on a cut, he says, but an increase applies "from the next EMI itself".

EMI stands for equated monthly instalment, the fixed amount paid to the lender every month.

Rego adds that older loans can be caught out: "When hikes happen, it gets passed on. But when rates are cut, the benefit does not necessarily get passed on."

What a 0.25% costs means on a Rs 1 crore loan

Keswarwani uses a Rs 1 crore home loan over 20 years, with the rate moving from 7.5% to 7.75%, as an example.

The EMI, when the interest is 7.5%, is about Rs 80,500 and total interest amount is about Rs 93 lakh. When that interest rate increases by 0.25%, and assuming the borrower agrees to an increased EMI of 82,000 -- that means the EMI increases by Rs 1,500 a month -- the total interest amount will still increase to Rs 97 lakh; that's an extra Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 3.7 lakh over 20 years.

Many borrowers will not be asked for more because lenders usually leave the EMI alone.

"Banks logically will not change your amount of EMI. They will directly increase your tenure (the number of years you take to repay the loan)," Shringarpure says.

Keswarwani adds that if the EMI stays the same, the 240-month loan becomes a 252-month one and the interest amount rises "drastically".

Shringarpure runs a Rs 1 crore loan over 15 years through HDFC Bank's online calculator. At 7.75%, the EMI comes to about Rs 94,100. At 8%, it is roughly Rs 1,500 higher per month if the borrower does not want to change his tenure.

The experts disagree on who is hit hardest.

Rego says borrowers with 15 years or more to go will feel it most: "The longer-term guy will have a larger impact."

Keswarwani agrees that longer tenures suffer more.

Shringarpure picks borrowers with five years left because economists expect high inflation over the next year to 18 months, with weak rainfall and rising food prices. He believes that, over 15 to 20 years, the interest rate on loans average out.

What to check with your bank

Shringarpure's first step is simple: Get your latest loan statement. It shows whether the tenure has quietly stretched and it helps you decide "whether to go with that particular bank or whether to go with refinance". Refinancing means moving the loan to another lender.

Rego suggests two routes if the tenure grows.

Borrowers can part-prepay (pay extra to reduce the outstanding loan) or ask the bank to reprice the loan so the tenure stays where they want it.

Some banks, he says, charge a fee to cut the rate within the same bank rather than lose the customer.

Keswarwani's checklist runs as follows:

Check your current rate of interest

The date the new rate takes effect

Your credit profile, since a better score can earn a discount

Whether another lender offers less, after counting prepayment and switching charges

As far as prepayment is concerned, he says: "If someone has cash in hand without disturbing their other goals and emergency fund, they should pay it immediately." The saving is bigger at today's rate than it will be after further hikes.

The experts differ on fixed rates. Rego advises borrowers to check if they can switch from floating to fixed and, if possible, to take that option.

Keswarwani says that, in India, this is not an option. "No lender will enter into that practice at all," he says, because the rate would be locked for a very long tenure; the reason banks do that is they expect the interest rate to rise.

How much loan is too much?

Rego says that while banks may be willing to lend up to 40% of the borrower's income as EMI, "different people have different capacities". His warning is blunt: "The worst thing is to take a very high loan and run into an EMI which you're not able to sustain." He says most people underestimate their expenses and suggests going through six months or more of bank statements to understand actual expenses.

Shringarpure suggests a lower ceiling.

For Rs 95,000 EMI, he says, income should be "at least Rs 2 lakh per month" which is roughly half, and to leave room for inflation, savings and investments.

He also says buyers misjudge what a home costs. On Rs 1.5 crore flat, a bank might lend Rs 1.2 crore and the buyer pays Rs 30 lakh. Over 15 years, with interest, the real cost is "near to Rs 2.5 to Rs 2.75 crore". Someone who sells at Rs 2.25 crore and thinks they have made Rs 75 lakh may in fact have lost money.

Keswarwani calls the usual 20% down payment, 80% loan approach "a big mistake" in uncertain times. Borrowers, he said, should hold enough cash to pay the EMI for "at least 6 to 12 months more" on top of a personal emergency fund.

Buy now, wait or rent?

Nobody tells prospective buyers when to consider taking a loan and when to hold back. Shringarpure says rate movements are hard to call because "the economy changes every week" and a builder will not wait for a buyer's forecast.

Rego is more careful: "I'm saying be cautious. I'm not saying wait." Those whose jobs look shaky should wait, he says, while comfortable buyers may go ahead.

Keswarwani says that for someone about to take a floating rate loan, "the sooner they take it, the better" because a delay may mean borrowing at the higher rate anyway. He expects the next RBI move in December and does not expect a cut "on the cards".

Shringarpure has also noticed younger people skipping home loans and renting instead, paying Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in rent against a Rs 95,000 EMI. Renting, he said, lets them move to another city or country for a job. Owning "is a kind of burden on you. You're stuck."

For those who can take the risk, Keswarwani adds, "If the loan costs 8%-9%, a long-term investor might earn 10%-12% elsewhere over 10-20 years. A conservative borrower who wants to be rid of the loan should repay it."