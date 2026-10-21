Ravleen Varghese Makes Victoria's Secret Debut

The model from Kodumon, Kerala, walked the Victoria's Secret runway twice, sharing the stage with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio.

IMAGE: Ravleen Varghese walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, October 18, 2026. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A model from Kerala has made her debut on one of the biggest runways in fashion.

Ravleen Varghese, 25, walked at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, marking a new milestone in her international modelling career.

Originally from Kodumon in Kerala, Ravleen walked the runway twice at this year's show, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Kylie Jenner, who also made her Victoria's Secret runway debut this year, was among the show's star attractions.

For her first appearance, Ravleen wore a pink lace lingerie set.

She returned for a second walk in a black-and-white look, sharing the runway with models Luza Perote and Malika El Maslouhi.

Key Points Ravleen Varghese, 25, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in Los Angeles on October 18, 2026.

Ravleen was scouted at 18 while studying design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.

Her career includes international fashion and beauty projects, work with Sabyasachi and a 2022 New York Fashion Week debut.

She joins Indian and Indian-origin models including Ujjwala Raut, Bhumika Arora and Neelam Gill who have walked for Victoria's Secret.

IMAGE: Luiza Perote, Malika El Maslouhi and Ravleen Varghese walk the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, October 18, 2026. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Ravleen Varghese's Victoria's Secret Debut

While the show brought her to one of fashion's most-watched stages, Ravleen's journey began several years ago.

She moved to Delhi to study design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where she was scouted by Anima Creative Management at the age of 18.

Since then, she has worked across fashion, beauty and editorial projects, building a portfolio that includes international labels, magazine covers and a stint with Indian designer Sabyasachi.

In 2022, she made her New York Fashion Week debut, adding another major fashion event to her career.

First Malayali Model At Victoria's Secret

With her Victoria's Secret debut, Ravleen has also joined a select group of Indian and Indian-origin models who have walked for the brand.

The list includes Ujjwala Raut, Bhumika Arora and Neelam Gill.

Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Ravleen from the show in an Instagram post on October 19, calling her debut a moment to celebrate.

'A star is born,' the caption read, describing her as 'the first Malayali model to walk the show' and the latest addition to the line of Indian models who have walked for Victoria's Secret.

IMAGE: Ravleen Varghese. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravleen Varghese/Instagram

Inside Ravleen's Victoria's Secret Debut

The post also offered a glimpse of Ravleen's behind-the-scenes experience.

Among the pictures were her headshot on the official 2026 cast board, a mirror selfie in hair rollers and the show's pink-striped satin robe with her name embroidered on it.

Other moments included a black satin team jacket featuring 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026' in pink rhinestones, under-eye patches during her glam preparations and a folding chair marked with her name.

Kerala Model Shares Runway With Gigi Hadid

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned on October 18, bringing together established names such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Kylie Jenner also made her runway debut at the event.

For Ravleen, the appearance marks a significant step from her beginnings in Kerala to an international runway watched by fashion audiences around the world.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff