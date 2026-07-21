Rath Yatra Recipe: Odisha's Arisa Pitha

One of Odisha's oldest and most cherished sweets is Arisa Pitha.

Made with rice flour and jaggery, it is a deep-fried delicacy owning a crisp exterior and a soft, chewy centre.

The ongoing Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath is the occasion to make this beloved sweet. It is made too for Manabasa Gurubara, Nuakhai, weddings, housewarming ceremonies.

In many Odia households, no festive platter is complete without Arisa Pitha. Recipe courtesy: Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swetapadma07/Wikimedia Commons

Arisa Pitha

Servings: 12 to 15 pieces

Ingredients

2 cups raw rice

1 cup grated jaggery

¼ cup water

1 tsp choti elaichi or green cardamom powder

1 tsp til or white sesame seeds, optional

2 tsp ghee + extra for greasing

Oil or ghee, for deep frying the pithas

Method