Rath Yatra Recipe: Odisha's Arisa Pitha

One of Odisha's oldest and most cherished sweets is Arisa Pitha.
Made with rice flour and jaggery, it is a deep-fried delicacy owning a crisp exterior and a soft, chewy centre.
The ongoing Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath is the occasion to make this beloved sweet. It is made too for Manabasa Gurubara, Nuakhai, weddings, housewarming ceremonies.
In many Odia households, no festive platter is complete without Arisa Pitha. Recipe courtesy: Pratibha Kumari Singh.
Arisa Pitha
Servings: 12 to 15 pieces
Ingredients
- 2 cups raw rice
- 1 cup grated jaggery
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tsp choti elaichi or green cardamom powder
- 1 tsp til or white sesame seeds, optional
- 2 tsp ghee + extra for greasing
- Oil or ghee, for deep frying the pithas
Method
- Wash the rice thoroughly and soak for 6-8 hours or overnight.
Drain the water from the rice completely.
Spread on a clean cloth and dry for about 30-45 minutes until the grains are dry on the outside but still retain a little moisture.
Grind the rice into a fine powder and sieve.
Keep aside.
- Heat the jaggery with ¼ cup water in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
Stir until the jaggery melts completely.
Strain, if needed, to remove impurities.
Return the syrup to the pan and cook until it reaches a soft-ball consistency ie when dropped in cold water it forms a soft ball.
Reduce the heat to low.
Gradually add the rice flour, stirring continuously.
Add the cardamom powder, sesame seeds.
Mix until a soft, smooth dough forms.
Add the ghee,take off heat and knead gently once the mixture is cool enough to handle.
Cover and rest the dough for 30-60 minutes.
- Grease your palms with a little extra ghee.
Divide the dough into equal 2 inch-diameter balls.
Flatten each portion into a disc about 8-10 cm wide.
- Heat oil or ghee in a deep saucepan or a kadhai over a medium heat.
Fry one pitha at a time until golden brown on both sides and drain.
Gently press each fried pitha between two flat spatulas to remove excess oil and give it its traditional shape.
Serve warm.