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Rashmika Mandanna Is Melting Milan With Her Sizzle

By REDIFF STYLE September 23, 2026 12:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rashmika Mandanna made her Vogue World 2026 debut in Milan, marking her return to the spotlight after a long break following an injury that left her on bed rest.

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika, who has been making her mark on the international fashion scene as well, is seen here wearing Onitsuka Tiger shoes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The actor attended the event in a custom black Anamika Khanna gown from the designer’s Moonlit Palace collection. The couture creation reportedly took around 350 hours to complete by hand.

 
 
 
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A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

 

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Rashmika paired the gown with oversized Swarovski cocktail rings, crystal ear cuffs and a metallic Gucci evening bag in black-and-silver GG mesh.

Swarovski, Crocs, Onitsuka Tiger, Epson, Crunchyroll and Airbnb are some of the brands Rashmika promotes internationally.

Her appearance at Vogue World comes after a difficult period. Rashmika had been on bed rest following an injury, making her return to a major international fashion event especially significant. 

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RashmikaAnamika KhannaVogue World 2026MilanPriyanka Kapadia

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