Rashmika Mandanna Is Melting Milan With Her Sizzle

Rashmika Mandanna made her Vogue World 2026 debut in Milan, marking her return to the spotlight after a long break following an injury that left her on bed rest.

IMAGE: Rashmika, who has been making her mark on the international fashion scene as well, is seen here wearing Onitsuka Tiger shoes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The actor attended the event in a custom black Anamika Khanna gown from the designer’s Moonlit Palace collection. The couture creation reportedly took around 350 hours to complete by hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Rashmika paired the gown with oversized Swarovski cocktail rings, crystal ear cuffs and a metallic Gucci evening bag in black-and-silver GG mesh.

Swarovski, Crocs, Onitsuka Tiger, Epson, Crunchyroll and Airbnb are some of the brands Rashmika promotes internationally.

Her appearance at Vogue World comes after a difficult period. Rashmika had been on bed rest following an injury, making her return to a major international fashion event especially significant.

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