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Rashmika, Athiya's Early Diwali Sparkle

By REDIFF STYLE October 15, 2026 13:23 IST 2 Minutes Read

Swarovski's Diwali celebration in Mumbai transformed the city's festive glow into a full-blown fashion moment.

With crystals catching the light at every turn, the evening offered plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to bring a little extra shine to their festive wardrobe.

From modern takes on traditional silhouettes to sleek partywear and statement tailoring, the looks balanced glamour, polish and plenty of sparkle.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Rashmika, who is the Indian brand ambassador for Swarovski, arrived in a bespoke Amit Aggarwal sari gown, pairing a strapless corset adorned in thousands of Swarovski crystals, with a fluid blue drape and silver Banarasi-inspired border. A little couture, a little desi and very sparkly.

Medha Rana

Medha Rana

Medha exuded some stylish champagne problems in a silver Swarovski-studded bralette and floor-length champagne-gold satin skirt. A matching crystal choker finished the look, which was all shimmer without going overboard.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi gave the little white dress a sparkling update with a strapless, Swarovski-dotted mini and flared hem. A delicate silver necklace and off-white Lady Dior bag kept the look polished.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty

Athiya skipped the usual sari and lehenga for a Swarovski-embellished silver-grey three-piece suit. With wide-leg trousers, pointed pumps and statement earrings, the look brought plenty of festive and cocktail glam.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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RashmikaAthiyaMedha RanaAditi BhatiaMumbai

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