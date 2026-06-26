Ramneek, The Cute Girl Next Door

Ramneek Kataria may have won hearts as the spirited Bareilly Ki Bachchan, but her personal style proves she is just as comfortable playing the girl next door as she is embracing full-blown glamour.

From easy-breezy ethnic looks to sequinned saris and sleek party dresses, the actor's wardrobe is a lesson in versatility.

Here's a look at seven outfits that showcase her evolving fashion game.

IMAGE: Some outfits never go out of style and a printed kurta is one of them. Ramneek's black ensemble strikes the perfect balance between comfort and elegance, while the statement earrings add just the right festive touch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ramneek Kataria/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing says summer quite like a floral dress. With its flutter sleeves, soft fabric and romantic print, this pink number feels fun and feminine.

IMAGE: Youthful, fun and a little flirty, this pairing is proof that separates can make just as much impact as a dress. The crisp white halter top keeps things fresh while the sequinned mini skirt brings a dose of sparkle.

IMAGE: Every wardrobe needs a head-turning occasion outfit and this maroon pre-draped sari, with its glittery blouse, fits the bill beautifully. It's glamour without the fuss of traditional draping.

IMAGE: Soft florals and delicate pastel tones make this lehenga feel refreshingly light. The sleeveless blouse and elegant jewellery add a modern touch.

IMAGE: There is something timeless about an all-white ethnic look. Flowing fabrics, understated detailing and statement accessories give this outfit an old-world appeal.

IMAGE: A black bodycon dress remains one of fashion's most reliable heroes. Ramneek's version, complete with cut-outs and ruched detailing, is the kind of outfit that never lets you down when party season arrives.