Ramayana's Surabhi Das Is A Total Diva!

From dreamy ethnic ensembles to Barbie-pink party dresses and edgy Western separates, Surabhi Das has quite the fashion repertoire. The actress, who now stars in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, is one to watch both on and off screen.

Hailing from Assam, Surabhi began her journey in the regional entertainment industry before making her Hindi television debut with Nima Denzongpa (2021), where she played the titular character.

She later appeared in Pandya Store and also ventured into Assamese cinema.

Now, she's making a significant transition to the big screen with Ramayana, in which she plays Shrutakirti, the youngest sister of Sita (Sai Pallavi) and wife of Shatrughna.

She is also exploring the OTT space with Carnaame: Badla Gear Palti Kismat.

While we're excited to see her bring Shrutakirti to life, her off-screen wardrobe deserves a moment of its own.



Surabhi gives ethnic dressing a contemporary makeover in this royal-blue

This is the perfect outfit for someone who loves the elegance of a sari but doesn't want to spend an entire evening managing six yards of fabric!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Surabhi Das/Instagram IMAGE: Who says a sari needs to be traditional to make a statement?Surabhi gives ethnic dressing a contemporary makeover in this royal-blue pre-draped sari set by Sanya Gulati. The fluid, finely pleated skirt is paired with a matching strappy sweetheart-neck bralette, creating a sleek monochromatic silhouette.This is the perfect outfit for someone who loves the elegance of a sari but doesn't want to spend an entire evening managing six yards of fabric!

IMAGE: Surabhi looks ready for a sun-soaked getaway in this baby-pink co-ord from Showpo.

The set features the brand's Nikki Halter Top paired with a matching high-waisted mini skirt, both covered in delicate tonal floral sequins and beadwork.

It's all about holiday romance, poolside cocktails and absolutely no emails.

If your vacation wardrobe needs a little sparkle, this is one look to bookmark.



Surabhi brings the sunshine in this vibrant indo-western ensemble by Label Moni K.

The

This outfit is for the fashion girl who likes her colours loud, her silhouettes interesting and her festive wardrobe anything but predictable. IMAGE: Why choose between two statement colours when you can wear both?Surabhi brings the sunshine in this vibrant indo-western ensemble by Label Moni K.The multicoloured corset features intricate hand embroidery, sequins and mirror accents while its pointed hemline flows into a candy-pink satin crepe skirt.This outfit is for the fashion girl who likes her colours loud, her silhouettes interesting and her festive wardrobe anything but predictable.

IMAGE: Surabhi gives us a grown-up take on Barbiecore in this baby-pink corset dress by Maga India.

The strapless bodice features vertical boning that cinches the waist, while off-shoulder puff sleeves bring a romantic, almost fairytale-like touch.

If pink is your happy colour, this dress is basically a love letter to your wardrobe.

IMAGE: Surabhi proves she can do edgy just as effortlessly as she does feminine.

This all-black ensemble features a structured faux-leather sleeveless top with an asymmetrical peplum hem, paired with a high-waisted mini skort.

Knee-high matte black boots give the outfit a rock-chic finish.

It's the kind of outfit that makes a strong case for keeping an all-black look handy for those days when you want to channel your inner rockstar.

IMAGE: Move over, corporate girlies! Surabhi shows us how to make power dressing look anything but boring in this pristine white co-ord.

If your style mantra is less is more, this is the kind of outfit that deserves a place on your mood board.

IMAGE: Ending on a classic note, Surabhi looks so graceful in an ivory net or organza sari featuring a delicate scalloped embroidered border.

The fluid drape is paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring a deep V-neckline and intricate tone-on-tone embroidery along the sleeves.

It's a lovely reminder that sometimes you don't need a dramatic colour or elaborate embellishments to make an impression. A beautifully crafted ivory sari can do all the talking.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff