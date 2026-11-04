Ramayana Premiere: Guess How Much Alia Bhatt's Blouse Cost?

At the Mumbai premiere of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Alia Bhatt kickstarted Diwali dressing, looking like a pataka herself.

The actor arrived to support husband Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Maryada Purshottam Ram, in a muted green linen sari paired with an extraordinary custom-made blouse by Designers Rimple and Harpreet.

While the sari kept things understated, the blouse was anything but ordinary. It featured antique jewellery elements, intricate metalwork, coloured stones and dangling charms, turning a traditional garment into a striking piece of wearable art.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Alia's sari was from Anavila, the Indian label known for its understated linen creations and contemporary take on traditional draping.

She wore the Gumal green chambray linen sari, featuring a contrasting blue border and a zari-detailed selvedge (the clean, tightly woven, self-finished edge of a piece of fabric that stops it from unravelling or fraying without needing an extra hem or stitch).

Priced at Rs 14,500, its relaxed, fluid drape offered a lovely contrast to the elaborate, jewellery-inspired blouse.

And there's a fascinating story behind that blouse.

When Antique Jewellery Becomes Couture

Created exclusively for Alia by RAH Jewels (Rimple & Harpreet's jewellery venture), the bespoke blouse draws inspiration from the rich jewellery traditions of Afghanistan and the North-West Frontier Province, just beyond undivided Punjab.

Explaining the concept, Rimple says, "Rather than embellishing the garment with jewellery, we have brought the jewellery itself into the garment, transforming it into a couture creation."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimple & Harpreet

The blouse features intricate metal chains, traditional pendants, coins, coloured stones, beads and dangling charms, layered and meticulously assembled to create an elaborate, jewellery-like surface.

Instead of relying on conventional embroidery or applique, the designers have used the antique ornaments as the embellishment itself.

Months Of Sourcing...

The antique pieces weren't simply pulled out of an existing studio collection. The team at RAH Jewels specially sourced them from antique dealers and specialist vendors over several months.

"Guided by RAH's philosophy of wanderlust and travel, we have always been drawn to the rich jewellery traditions of Afghanistan and the North-West Frontier Province, regions that hold a special place in our design vocabulary," Rimple explains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

The process involved gradually collecting individual fragments of history until they could be brought together into one cohesive design.

Some elements even had to be reconsidered and replaced as the blouse took shape, requiring the team to source additional pieces.

10 Days, 150 Man-Hours...

While the sourcing took months, the final assembly itself was a meticulous exercise. According to Rimple, it took approximately 10 days and nearly 150 man-hours to bring the blouse together.

"As the blouse began to take shape, certain elements had to be reconsidered and replaced, requiring us to source additional pieces," she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

For the designers, the intention was never simply to attach old jewellery to a blouse.

It was about preserving the character of these antique elements while reimagining them as a contemporary couture creation.

And The Blouse Costs...

The bespoke blouse is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 12 lakh.

That's a rather extraordinary price for a blouse but its value lies in more than the finished garment.

Months of sourcing, antique jewellery elements and nearly 150 man-hours of assembly went into creating this one-off piece for Alia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

There's another interesting connection to Ramayana.

Rimple and Harpreet are not just behind Alia's premiere blouse; the designer duo is also the film's official costume design team. They have created the looks for several principal characters, including Sai Pallavi's Sita.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff