Rakul Preet Singh's Tips For The Festive Season

From richly embroidered ghararas to statement silk saris, Rakul Preet Singh has a festive wardrobe that deserves a spot on your mood board. The actress has consistently experimented with Indian wear, balancing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes and unexpected styling details.

Rakul made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009, before establishing herself across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Over the years, she has featured in films such as Venkatadri Express, Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva, De De Pyaar De, Runway 34 and Doctor G. She is now part of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological movie, Ramayana, in which she essays the role of Surpanakha, Ravana's sister.

With the festive season calling for a little extra sparkle, Rakul's style file offers plenty of inspiration.

IMAGE: If your festive wardrobe is missing a good old-fashioned red outfit, Rakul has just the inspiration you need.

The halter-neck short kurti features intricate gold embroidery around the neckline and keyhole detail.

The flared gharara takes the look up a notch.

Basically, it's the kind of outfit that makes you want to RSVP yes to every festive invitation.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Yellow and festive celebrations? Name a better duo!

Rakul's pastel yellow ‘Haldi Sunflower’ anarkali by Ashima & Asit's Aum is serving sunshine with a side of serious craftsmanship.

The sleeveless, floor-length silhouette features a beautifully adorned bodice, with multicoloured floral threadwork, mirror accents and golden zari detailing.

Save this one for a daytime celebration when you want to look dressed up without going overboard.

IMAGE: A bright orange sari is already a mood but Rakul's custom Arpit Mehta creation takes things several notches higher.

It features a semi-sheer georgette drape, detailed with a shimmering jaal of sequins, mirror work and thread embroidery.

The matching sleeveless sweetheart-neckline blouse is densely decked with mirrors and gold embroidery, making it a statement in itself.

The takeaway? When your sari is this vibrant, you don't need to play it safe with the blouse either.

IMAGE: For those days when a lehenga feels like too much effort but jeans simply won't cut it, Rakul's Indo-western look is the answer.

She layers a colourful embroidered organza gilet by OTT by Tarun Tahiliani over a crisp white collared shirt and teams it with a sweeping black maxi skirt.

It's giving festive girl with a corporate calendar and we're here for it.

IMAGE: Why settle for one festive colour when you can have several?

Rakul's mustard-yellow silk sari from the Swadesh x Debyani collaboration is a delightful mix of prints, textures and accents.

The sari comes with a geometric scalloped border while the ornate organza pallu features paisley motifs framed by rani pink and purple.

But wait until you see the blouse! With its jewel-toned embroidery, paisley cutwork sleeves, tassels and metal sequins, it could easily steal the spotlight.

This is your sign to stop treating the blouse as an afterthought.

IMAGE: A simple sari with a not-so-simple blouse?

Rakul demonstrates this in an ink-blue tissue silk sari by Arpita Mehta, paired with a sleeveless, wide-neck crop blouse that steals the spotlight.

The blouse is intricately detailed with micro-mirror work, sequins and colourful gemstones, giving it a navratna-inspired feel. This is a great styling idea if you want to give a solid-colour sari a maximalist makeover.

IMAGE: For those who believe festive dressing is all about going big, Rakul's champagne-gold ITRH ensemble is worth a closer look.

The fluid Banarasi brocade silk sari is paired with a zardozi crop blouse featuring a deep square neckline and cape-like sleeves. The intricate metallic hand embroidery is accentuated by cascading tassels made of tiny mirrors and beads.

It's a look that proves there's no such thing as too much sparkle during the festive season.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff