Rakul, Ananya, Komal Are The Prettiest Sunflower Girls

It started with sunflower phone wallpapers, crochet keychains and cafe corners blooming in yellow.

Then came the internet's favourite legend: That when the sky turns grey, sunflowers turn towards one another instead of the sun, quietly sharing strength. Gen Z has embraced the flower as a symbol of hope, comfort and joy.

Unsurprisingly, that sunny optimism has found its way into fashion too. From buttery yellows and botanical prints to outfits paired with the bloom itself, these celebrity looks capture the carefree spirit of sunflower dressing in full bloom.

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: If a sunflower decided to become a co-ord, it would probably look like this. The vibrant yellow set radiates happiness while the flowing silhouette captures the flower's carefree, sun-chasing spirit perfectly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Panday

bikini, Ananya delivers the most fun take on the trend -- beach day approved. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram IMAGE: Why stop at sunflower-inspired when you can wear the bloom itself? With oversized sunflower prints splashed across her, Ananya delivers the most fun take on the trend -- beach day approved.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE: Soft butter yellow and delicate florals make this dress feel like the fashion equivalent of sunshine after rain. Sweet, breezy and effortlessly romantic, it's peak sunflower-girl aesthetic.

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: The botanical sundress already channels garden-party charm, but the sunflower she's carrying seals the deal. Fresh, cheerful and impossible not to smile at, this look is pure serotonin dressing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Dressed head-to-toe in pastel yellow, Aditi proves you don't need floral prints to embrace sunflower dressing. The soft hue feels bright without being loud, just like the bloom itself. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Alaya F

IMAGE: A liquid satin dress in rich orangey-yellow paired with a bouquet of the flowers themselves? Alaya understood the assignment. Bright, bold and glowing from every angle, this look is sunshine in outfit form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff