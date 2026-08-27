Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Type Of Sister Are You?

Every family has that one sister who has her life completely together, the one who falls in love with everything, the one who refuses to follow the rules and, of course, the one who believes more is always more.

This Raksha Bandhan, we’re decoding sister personalities through fashion. Because whether you’re the responsible one, the black sheep or the certified drama queen, there’s an outfit that matches your energy perfectly.

The Eldest Sister Who Has Her Life Together

IMAGE: You’re the dependable one everyone calls when they need advice, a plan or simply someone to sort out the chaos.

You like things polished and put-together but never unnecessarily fussy.

Your style is elegant, classic and quietly confident like Aditi’s minimalist off-white sari with a vibrant statement choker and matching earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

The Romantic Paglu Sister

IMAGE: You fall hard, can't resist love stories and probably have a playlist for every possible romantic situation.

You’re drawn to pretty details, dreamy colours and anything that feels a little bit magical. Your wardrobe is basically your own personal rom-com.

Triptii’s powder-blue sharara set with marodi work and an ombre lime-yellow-and-blue dupatta is your vibe!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

The Low-Maintenance Sister

IMAGE: You want to look good, obviously, but you’re not spending three hours getting ready to prove it.

Comfort is non-negotiable and you know exactly how to make simple pieces look chic.

Your style philosophy: Why complicate a good outfit?

Sonam’s soft pastel pink kurta set with delicate embroidery keeps things effortlessly elegant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

The Black Sheep Younger Sister



While the rest of the family goes traditional, you’ll happily throw on your favourite jeans and call it festive dressing. And somehow, it works.

Anushka’s printed blue kurti gets paired with classic denim and oxidised Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram IMAGE: You were never really interested in doing things the way everyone else did them.While the rest of the family goes traditional, you’ll happily throw on your favourite jeans and call it festive dressing. And somehow, it works.Anushka’s printed blue kurti gets paired with classic denim and oxidised silver jhumkas for the perfect traditional-meets-cool combination.

The Sister Who Loves To Be Extra

IMAGE: Subtle? Never heard of that.

You believe every family function deserves a little sparkle, a statement accessory and an entrance worth remembering. If there’s an opportunity to dress up, you’re taking it.

Apoorva’s crystal-embellished pastel pre-draped sari gown with a corset will definitely make you the talk of the family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

The Sister Who Doesn’t Care What You Say Behind Her Back

IMAGE: You’ve reached a point where other people’s opinions simply aren’t your problem.

You know what you like, you wear it with confidence and you’re certainly not dressing to please the family WhatsApp group.

Janhvi’s regal royal-blue anarkali makes a statement from the front and saves its most fearless detail for the embroidered cut-out back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

The Out-Of-The-Box Sister

IMAGE: You’re the experimental one who looks at a traditional outfit and immediately thinks, ‘But what if we did this instead?’

You love unexpected combinations, unusual silhouettes and pieces that make people do a double take.

Playing it safe has never been your thing.

Nitanshi’s rustic orange co-ord with a vibrant blue, floral trench jacket is your type of desi look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff