Riddhi, The Cutie To Watch Out For!

With Raja Saab introducing her to a wider audience, Riddhi Kumar is turning heads for more than just her screen presence.

A former Miss Universe India contender, she brings the elegance that comes from pageant training mixed with a relatable charm. Her style oscillates between editorial level glam that belongs on a magazine cover to easy girl next door dressing.

Riddhi’s wardrobe feels like a mood board of everything modern Indian girls love right now.

IMAGE: Riddhi lets the rich royal blue velvet gown do most of the work but it is the statement diamond choker and floral studs that make it red carpet worthy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhi Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: She poses in a pretty corner of Rajasthan in a simple white strappy dress and makes it special by adding oxidised bangles and a chunky choker.

IMAGE: That one shoulder holographic gown looks straight out of a sci-fi fairy tale, making her glow from every angle.

IMAGE: The deep neck floral dress with balloon sleeves feels romantic and fresh; by keeping the jewellery minimal and makeup dewy, she lets the silhouette shine.

IMAGE: Who says festive jewellery is only for garba? Riddhi layers her kamarbandh, jhumkas and kadas over a denim vest and white pants, turning Navratri wear into a concert flex.

IMAGE: The strapless white satin gown paired with a net dupatta worn from behind gives major prom feels.

IMAGE: In a blush pink lehenga with dainty jewellery and a messy bun, Riddhi looks like a desi princess.