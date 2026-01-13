HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Riddhi, The Cutie To Watch Out For!

Riddhi, The Cutie To Watch Out For!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2026 11:36 IST

x

With Raja Saab introducing her to a wider audience, Riddhi Kumar is turning heads for more than just her screen presence.

A former Miss Universe India contender, she brings the elegance that comes from pageant training mixed with a relatable charm. Her style oscillates between editorial level glam that belongs on a magazine cover to easy girl next door dressing.

Riddhi’s wardrobe feels like a mood board of everything modern Indian girls love right now. 

IMAGE: Riddhi lets the rich royal blue velvet gown do most of the work but it is the statement diamond choker and floral studs that make it red carpet worthy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhi Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She poses in a pretty corner of Rajasthan in a simple white strappy dress and makes it special by adding oxidised bangles and a chunky choker.

 

IMAGE: That one shoulder holographic gown looks straight out of a sci-fi fairy tale, making her glow from every angle.

 

IMAGE: The deep neck floral dress with balloon sleeves feels romantic and fresh; by keeping the jewellery minimal and makeup dewy, she lets the silhouette shine.

 

IMAGE: Who says festive jewellery is only for garba? Riddhi layers her kamarbandh, jhumkas and kadas over a denim vest and white pants, turning Navratri wear into a concert flex.

 

IMAGE: The strapless white satin gown paired with a net dupatta worn from behind gives major prom feels.

 

IMAGE: In a blush pink lehenga with dainty jewellery and a messy bun, Riddhi looks like a desi princess.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Riddhi KumarRaja Saab

RELATED STORIES

Nidhhi Agerwal Loves To Experiment With...
Nidhhi Agerwal Loves To Experiment With...
What Malavika Packs For Every Vacation
What Malavika Packs For Every Vacation
Rukmini's Style File Is Anything But Toxic
Rukmini's Style File Is Anything But Toxic
Nusrat Jahan, The Politician Who Set The Ramp On Fire
Nusrat Jahan, The Politician Who Set The Ramp On Fire
Pooja And Her Multiple Personalities!
Pooja And Her Multiple Personalities!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

PM Modi interacts with youth at Viksit Bharat Dialogue 20261:17

PM Modi interacts with youth at Viksit Bharat Dialogue 2026

Drone Captures the Spirit of Magh Mela 20261:34

Drone Captures the Spirit of Magh Mela 2026

Dhanashree Verma's Fun Banter With the Paps Goes Viral1:14

Dhanashree Verma's Fun Banter With the Paps Goes Viral

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO