Raising An Issue With HR? Keep These Tips In Mind

'When dealing with HR, you have to be clear, professional and factual in your communication,' advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitaly Gariev/Pexels

How and when to talk to HR is an important part of workplace communication.

Whether you are writing an e-mail, raising a concern or discussing your salary and benefits, how you approach the conversation can make a difference in how your concerns are understood and addressed.

"Never assume that the other person understands your perspective. Communicate clearly, seek clarification whenever required and follow up professionally, advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, image consultant, corporate trainer, life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching.

You can post life and career-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Anonymous: I have a question about dealing with HR in a company.

What kind of information should we share and how can we protect ourselves from misunderstandings or unnecessary trouble while making sure our issue is taken seriously?

Hi! I would say that when dealing with HR, you have to be clear, professional and factual in your communication.

Share only the information that is relevant to your concern and avoid getting too personal or emotional while explaining the situation.

Always remember that what you communicate is as important as how you communicate it.

Stick to the facts, keep records of important conversations and, wherever possible, communicate through e-mails so that there is a written record of what has been discussed.

At the same time, don't hesitate to raise a genuine concern for fear of being misunderstood.

Be assertive, not aggressive, and clearly explain what the issue is, how it is affecting you and what you expect as a resolution.

Most importantly, never assume that the other person understands your perspective. Communicate clearly, seek clarification whenever required and follow up professionally.

The key is to be transparent without oversharing, assertive without being confrontational and cautious without being fearful.

Your objective is not to create conflict but to ensure that your concern is heard, understood and addressed appropriately.

You can post life and career-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

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