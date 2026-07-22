Railway Recruitment Boards Junior Engineer 2026: Before You Apply, Read This

If you've been waiting for an opportunity to join Indian Railways in a technical role, here's some good news.

Kindly note that the lead image is used only for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Indian Railways has announced 4,098 technical vacancies under the indicative notification (CEN 04/2026) for junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA) posts.

The detailed notification will provide the complete eligibility criteria and vacancy break-up.

under the indicative notification (CEN 04/2026) for junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA) posts. The detailed notification will provide the complete eligibility criteria and vacancy break-up. The online application process is scheduled to begin on August 14, 2026 , with the tentative closing date being September 13, 2026.

Candidates should wait for the detailed notification before applying as it will contain the final recruitment rules, age limits, educational qualifications and examination details.

, with the tentative closing date being September 13, 2026. Candidates should wait for the detailed notification before applying as it will contain the final recruitment rules, age limits, educational qualifications and examination details. The notified posts carry an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 under pay level 6 of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

Aspirants can use the time before applications open to organise their educational certificates, identity proof and other documents required for the online application.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the indicative notification for Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 04/2026, announcing recruitment to 4,098 posts in technical categories.

While this is not the detailed recruitment notification, it gives prospective applicants enough information to begin preparing for the application process and assembling the required documents.

Here's what you need to know.

What has Indian Railways announced?

The indicative notification confirms that the Railway Recruitment Boards will recruit candidates for 4,098 vacancies under CEN 04/2026. The recruitment covers the following posts:

Junior engineer (JE)

Depot material superintendent (DMS)

Chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA)

The detailed notification, expected separately, will contain post-wise eligibility conditions, vacancy break-up, reservation details and other recruitment rules.

When can you apply?

According to the indicative notification:

Online applications are scheduled to open on August 14, 2026.

The tentative closing date is September 13, 2026.

Candidates should note that these dates have been announced in the indicative notice. Any change will be reflected in the detailed notification or subsequent notices issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards.

Who should consider applying?

The indicative notification does not publish the complete eligibility criteria.

Instead, it advises candidates to wait for the detailed notification, which will specify the educational qualifications, age limits, medical standards, reservation rules and other eligibility conditions for each notified post.

If you intend to apply, this is a good time to ensure your educational records, identity documents and other certificates are in order so that you can complete the application without last-minute delays.

What salary do these posts offer?

The notified posts fall under level 6 of the Seventh Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, carrying an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400.

In addition to the basic pay, selected candidates may be entitled to allowances and other service benefits applicable to railway employees under government rules. The exact salary package depends on the place of posting and prevailing regulations.

What information is still awaited?

The indicative notification is intended to alert prospective applicants about the upcoming recruitment.

The detailed notification is expected to provide information on:

Educational qualifications for each post

Age limits and relaxations

Zone-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution

Application fee

Reservation policy

Examination scheme

Syllabus

Medical standards

Instructions for submitting the online application

Candidates should read the detailed notification carefully before applying, as it will form the basis of the recruitment process.

What can you do now?

Even before the application window opens, you can use the intervening weeks to prepare.

Consider keeping the following documents ready:

Aadhaar or another valid photo identity document

Educational certificates and mark sheets

Recent passport-size photographs in the prescribed format

Scanned signature

Category or EWS certificate, if applicable

PwBD certificate, wherever applicable

Preparing these documents in advance can make the online application process smoother once registrations begin.

Why is the indicative notification important?

An indicative notification serves as an advance announcement.

It tells prospective candidates that recruitment is on the way, provides the broad timeline for applications and highlights the posts to be filled.

The detailed notification, which will follow later, contains the complete recruitment rules and should always be treated as the final reference document.

For aspirants planning a career with Indian Railways, the release of CEN 04/2026 marks the beginning of another major recruitment cycle. Candidates should keep an eye on the official RRB websites for the detailed notification before submitting their applications.

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