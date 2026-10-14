Tanya Maniktala Is A Total Glam Queen

From playing the quietly determined Lata Mehra in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy to stepping into the supernatural world of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Tanya Maniktala has built a career around characters that are very different from each other.
The Delhi-born actor, who studied English literature and once worked as a copywriter, found her breakthrough with A Suitable Boy in 2020.
Since then, she has explored everything from the action-packed world of Kill to her upcoming film, Raftaar.
Her fashion choices are just as versatile as her screen roles. With a knack for carrying off both understated looks and high-glam statements, she makes for a fascinating style watch.
IMAGE: Tanya gives traditional Indian textiles a contemporary spin in a blue-and-white ikat-inspired co-ord featuring a strapless bandeau top and draped dhoti-style skirt.
The knotted waist adds a relaxed finish, while oxidised silver jewellery, a chunky choker and stacked bangles lend a bohemian edge.
This festive season, you can get similar fusion separates from labels such as Varanga and Krutico which may cost approximately Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Maniktala/Instagram
IMAGE: For a fun party look, Tanya wears Ivory Rose’s 'midnight blossom dress', priced at Rs 9,400.
Its strapless bodice
is dotted with multicoloured rhinestone flowers while the ruffled black mini skirt adds movement.
For a budget-friendly version, look for a black strapless mini with floral crystal appliques and a tiered hem.
IMAGE: Tanya goes full red-carpet mode in Bhawna Rao’s 'black Italian tulle crystal hand embroidered gown with drape'.
The sweetheart neckline and sheer corset-style bodice create a sculpted silhouette, while pink and purple floral crystal embroidery runs down the fitted skirt.
The gown is estimated to cost Rs 1.85 lakh to Rs 1.9 lakh.
For a more accessible take, try a black embellished gown with a feather-trimmed stole or cape.
IMAGE: Tanya proves that one spectacular accessory can transform an outfit.
For this ivory and pastel-toned sari and strapless blouse ensemble, she chooses an oversized gold filigree ear cuff, or kaan phool, with pearl-fringed drops.
Recreate this look with a simple ivory sari and a gold-plated ear cuff from brands such as Rubans.
Similar pieces can range from under Rs 2,000 to Rs 16,000 or more.
IMAGE: Tanya turns heads in Mannat Gupta’s 'crimson embroidered structured gown with detachable veil' from their Ethereal Realms collection.
The semi-sheer mesh bodice features three-dimensional glass-bead patterns, while the corset-inspired top flows into a fitted, ruched column skirt.
The gown is estimated at Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh but for a budget-friendly version, you can try a red mesh or corset gown with tonal beadwork and a sheer cape.
IMAGE: Tanya adds a bohemian edge to traditional dressing in a charcoal-black silk sari with a mustard-gold pallu trim.
She pairs it with a minimalist black tube top instead of a conventional blouse.
Tribal-style oxidised silver jewellery, including a statement collar necklace and stacked bangles, adds texture.
Recreate this look with your mom’s sari and your favourite tube top!
IMAGE: Tanya celebrates Indo-western style in Vesture’s 'golden shimmer detachable corset drape skirt set' from their Majestic collection.
The corset features gold embroidery and beadwork, while the champagne-gold pre-draped skirt adds fluidity with a thigh-high slit.
A pallu-style drape creates a sari-inspired finish.
Similar couture sets may cost Rs 45,000 to Rs 85,000 so, for an affordable version, pair a gold corset top with a satin skirt and a dupatta.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff