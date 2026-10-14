Tanya Maniktala Is A Total Glam Queen

From playing the quietly determined Lata Mehra in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy to stepping into the supernatural world of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Tanya Maniktala has built a career around characters that are very different from each other.

The Delhi-born actor, who studied English literature and once worked as a copywriter, found her breakthrough with A Suitable Boy in 2020.

Since then, she has explored everything from the action-packed world of Kill to her upcoming film, Raftaar.

Her fashion choices are just as versatile as her screen roles. With a knack for carrying off both understated looks and high-glam statements, she makes for a fascinating style watch.

IMAGE: Tanya gives traditional Indian textiles a contemporary spin in a blue-and-white ikat-inspired co-ord featuring a strapless bandeau top and draped dhoti-style skirt.

The knotted waist adds a relaxed finish, while oxidised silver jewellery, a chunky choker and stacked bangles lend a bohemian edge.

This festive season, you can get similar fusion separates from labels such as Varanga and Krutico which may cost approximately Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,500.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Maniktala/Instagram



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For a budget-friendly version, look for a black strapless mini with floral crystal appliques and a tiered hem. IMAGE: For a fun party look, Tanya wears Ivory Rose’s 'midnight blossom dress', priced at Rs 9,400.Its strapless bodice is dotted with multicoloured rhinestone flowers while the ruffled black mini skirt adds movement.For a budget-friendly version, look for a black strapless mini with floral crystal appliques and a tiered hem.

IMAGE: Tanya goes full red-carpet mode in Bhawna Rao’s 'black Italian tulle crystal hand embroidered gown with drape'.

The sweetheart neckline and sheer corset-style bodice create a sculpted silhouette, while pink and purple floral crystal embroidery runs down the fitted skirt.

The gown is estimated to cost Rs 1.85 lakh to Rs 1.9 lakh.

For a more accessible take, try a black embellished gown with a feather-trimmed stole or cape.

IMAGE: Tanya proves that one spectacular accessory can transform an outfit.

For this ivory and pastel-toned sari and strapless blouse ensemble, she chooses an oversized gold filigree ear cuff, or kaan phool, with pearl-fringed drops.

Recreate this look with a simple ivory sari and a gold-plated ear cuff from brands such as Rubans.

Similar pieces can range from under Rs 2,000 to Rs 16,000 or more.

IMAGE: Tanya turns heads in Mannat Gupta’s 'crimson embroidered structured gown with detachable veil' from their Ethereal Realms collection.

The semi-sheer mesh bodice features three-dimensional glass-bead patterns, while the corset-inspired top flows into a fitted, ruched column skirt.

The gown is estimated at Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh but for a budget-friendly version, you can try a red mesh or corset gown with tonal beadwork and a sheer cape.

IMAGE: Tanya adds a bohemian edge to traditional dressing in a charcoal-black silk sari with a mustard-gold pallu trim.

She pairs it with a minimalist black tube top instead of a conventional blouse.

Tribal-style oxidised silver jewellery, including a statement collar necklace and stacked bangles, adds texture.

Recreate this look with your mom’s sari and your favourite tube top!

IMAGE: Tanya celebrates Indo-western style in Vesture’s 'golden shimmer detachable corset drape skirt set' from their Majestic collection.

The corset features gold embroidery and beadwork, while the champagne-gold pre-draped skirt adds fluidity with a thigh-high slit.

A pallu-style drape creates a sari-inspired finish.

Similar couture sets may cost Rs 45,000 to Rs 85,000 so, for an affordable version, pair a gold corset top with a satin skirt and a dupatta.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff