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Home  » Get Ahead » Radhika Merchant, Kriti Sanon Are Throwing Shade With...

Radhika Merchant, Kriti Sanon Are Throwing Shade With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 12:12 IST

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The sun's out and so is your excuse to wear the accessory of the season -- hats. They're not just protection anymore; hats have officially entered their fashion era, turning even the simplest outfits into full looks.

Whether you’re beach-bound, brunching or just stepping out in the heat, the right hat can do all the heavy lifting while you stay cool (literally and fashionably).

And if you needed inspo, these celebs are throwing shade the right way.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday brings back the 90s with a denim bucket hat that’s nostalgic and cool. Soft, packable and perfect for travel, this is your go-to for vacays and casual day-outs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif goes full beach diva in a wide-brimmed straw hat with a striking black and white colour-block design. The oversized brim not only looks dramatic but also gives major sun protection. Fashion and function! Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant keeps it chic in a woven sun hat crafted from natural straw; it features a wide brim and a standout blue leopard-print sash that matches her outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon opts for a classic wide-brimmed Panama-style hat made from lightweight paper straw. Breathable, elegant and perfect for long sunny days, this one is timeless for a reason. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor gives luxury a casual spin in a Burberry bucket hat with the iconic vintage check print. It matches her bikini top, because why not make your hat part of the outfit? Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Aashna Shroff

Aashna Shroff

IMAGE: Aashna Shroff switches things up with a black cowboy hat featuring a structured crown and a curved brim. It’s festival-core, concert-ready and a little bit rebellious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

 

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija

IMAGE: Apoorva Mukhija also taps into the cowgirl aesthetic with a classic cowboy hat, complete with a braided leather band and rolled-up brim. Rugged, stylish and perfect for when you want your outfit to have a little attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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