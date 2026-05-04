Radhika Merchant, Kriti Sanon Are Throwing Shade With...

The sun's out and so is your excuse to wear the accessory of the season -- hats. They're not just protection anymore; hats have officially entered their fashion era, turning even the simplest outfits into full looks.
Whether you’re beach-bound, brunching or just stepping out in the heat, the right hat can do all the heavy lifting while you stay cool (literally and fashionably).
And if you needed inspo, these celebs are throwing shade the right way.
Ananya Panday
IMAGE: Ananya Panday brings back the 90s with a denim bucket hat that’s nostalgic and cool. Soft, packable and perfect for travel, this is your go-to for vacays and casual day-outs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Katrina Kaif
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif goes full beach diva in a wide-brimmed straw hat with a striking black and white colour-block design. The oversized brim not only looks dramatic but also gives major sun protection. Fashion and function! Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Radhika Merchant
IMAGE: Radhika Merchant
keeps it chic in a woven sun hat crafted from natural straw; it features a wide brim and a standout blue leopard-print sash that matches her outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Kriti Sanon
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon opts for a classic wide-brimmed Panama-style hat made from lightweight paper straw. Breathable, elegant and perfect for long sunny days, this one is timeless for a reason. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor
gives luxury a casual spin in a Burberry bucket hat with the iconic vintage check print. It matches her bikini top, because why not make your hat part of the outfit? Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
Aashna Shroff
IMAGE: Aashna Shroff switches things up with a black cowboy hat featuring a structured crown and a curved brim. It’s festival-core, concert-ready and a little bit rebellious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram
Apoorva Mukhija
IMAGE: Apoorva Mukhija also taps into the cowgirl aesthetic with a classic cowboy hat, complete with a braided leather band and rolled-up brim. Rugged, stylish and perfect for when you want your outfit to have a little attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram