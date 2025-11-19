Pune Firm Unveils Diabetes-Control Implant

This innovation works by stimulating our natural organs so that it can produce and maintain the insulin balance.

In what could be a breakthrough in diabetes management, Pune-based medical-device manufacturer Biorad Medisys, which recently acquired a portion of US-based ReShape Lifesciences' assets, is developing an implantable device that uses vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) technology to help manage blood-glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity and secretion, regulate hunger, and thereby reduce obesity.

"This is going to be like a path breaker.... If you look at GLP-1 class of drugs, they have given very good results, but one does not know how many dropouts will happen in the next few years," J M Hegde, managing director of Biorad Medisys, told Business Standard.

"In this innovation, on the other hand, there are no tablets, or any chemical compound -- it works by stimulating our natural organs so that it can produce and maintain the insulin balance.

"It's like how the pacemaker works in the heart. We plan to plant a stimulator inside."

He noted that animal trials in Australia have been completed, and similar trials are planned in India. "By the end of next year we expect to start human trials," said Hegde, estimating that trial costs will be $5 million to $6 million.

The vagus nerve plays a key role in regulating metabolic processes, including glucose homeostasis, insulin secretion and inflammation. VNS seeks to leverage these intrinsic regulatory pathways to help manage blood-sugar levels.

Studies in animal models indicate that VNS can enhance whole-body and brain insulin sensitivity, and increase insulin and GLP-1 release from the pancreas.

VNS may also reduce inflammation, a major contributor to type-2 diabetes.

Moreover, VNS influences hormones governing hunger and satiety, and has been linked to weight reduction in several studies, potentially aiding the management of obesity-related diabetes.

While VNS is being explored for diabetes therapy, it is already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for epilepsy and depression.

Biorad Medisys has completed the full acquisition of ReShape Lifesciences' assets through an asset-purchase agreement executed in parallel with the ReShape-Vyome Therapeutics merger.

The acquisition supports Biorad Medisys' expansion strategy, enhancing its global footprint and broadening its device portfolio.

Following the transaction, the company has entered the US market via a new subsidiary, Medtimo Inc, which will oversee the integration and commercialisation of the acquired assets.

Biorad Medisys invests around 4 per cent of its turnover in R&D and employs more than 200 engineers.

It has recorded a 56 per cent compound annual growth rate in revenue over the past three years, from Rs 230 crore in FY23 to Rs 550 crore in FY25, and expects similar growth this financial year.

The company is profitable, generating an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of Rs 190 crore last financial year.

Recently, it raised Rs 350 crore through optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) from the Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II to repay debt and support ongoing capital expenditure.

It is establishing two greenfield facilities in Bengaluru and Shirwal (Pune).

According to Hegde, around Rs 250 crore has already been invested, with total capex projected at about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three-five years.

The company develops devices across orthopaedics -- hip and knee implants, including 3-D printed implants -- and urology, with orthopaedics contributing 55 per cent of revenue.

New divisions under development include gastroenterology (endoscopy), bariatrics, stroke management, sports medicine and surgical robotics.

Biorad earns around 28 per cent of its revenue from international markets, including the EU, Russia and Vietnam.

It maintains multiple global collaborations, such as with Frid Mind Technologies (Belgium) for neurovascular devices and Motion Informatics (Israel) for advanced stroke-care solutions.

In 2023, it acquired Switzerland-based Marflow AG to strengthen its gastroenterology and urology portfolios and expand European operations.

Export share, Hegde said, is set to rise as the company builds a strong distributor network in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

He aims to make Biorad a billion-dollar global player and rank among the world's top 10-15 medical-device companies.

While he declined to specify a timeline, he noted that the firm already operates in 50 countries and benefits from value manufacturing in India.

Hegde acquired Biorad Medisys in 2007 from a group of doctors and NRIs who had founded the company in 2000 to produce affordable cardiac catheters.

