Property Ownership Hinges On Funding

Taxability in property transactions depends on the actual source of funds and beneficial ownership, not on whose name appears in the purchase agreement.

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The Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled recently that merely including a spouse's name in property documents does not automatically make that spouse liable for tax on an investment.

In a case involving a Mumbai-based woman (Sanjeevani Sanjay Rane vs Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax or ACIT Mumbai) whose assessment was reopened after the purchase of a Rs 52.81 lakh flat, the tribunal accepted her contention that the entire investment, including the housing loan and related expenses, had been funded by her husband, while her name was added only for convenience.

The ITAT deleted the addition of Rs 54.94 lakh made under Sections 69B and 56(2)(vii)(b).

The ruling underscores that taxability in property transactions depends on the actual source of funds and beneficial ownership, not on whose name appears in the purchase agreement.

Key Points Mumbai ITAT ruled that adding a spouse's name to property documents does not create tax liability.

The tribunal accepted that the husband solely funded the flat purchase, loan, and related expenses.

Taxability in property transactions depends on source of funds and beneficial ownership rather than registration.

Experts advise clearly documenting ownership shares, funding patterns, and loan repayments to avoid disputes.

Courts have repeatedly stressed the importance of sale deeds and financial contribution records.

Why families add a spouse's name

Joint ownership provides financial security to the spouse, simplifies succession planning, and helps avoid future inheritance disputes.

"It may also improve home loan eligibility when both spouses are co-applicants and contribute financially, and allow them to claim tax benefits," says Asha Kiran Sharma, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

"In some states, registering property in a woman's name reduces the stamp duty. Additionally, joint ownership can make the transfer and management of the property smoother in the event of the death or incapacity of one spouse," Sharma adds.

Risks involved

However, disputes may sometimes arise when spouses split rental income, capital gains, or tax deductions.

"Joint ownership can also complicate property sales, succession matters, and marital disputes, as the consent of all co-owners is generally required," says Sharma.

Decide ownership shares clearly

Ownership shares should ideally reflect each spouse's financial contribution and be recorded in the sale deed.

"If only one spouse funds the purchase, adding the other as a co-owner, it should be supported by proper documentation explaining the ownership arrangement and source of funds," says Sharma.

Maintain proof of contribution

The funding pattern should be supported by bank statements, loan documents, builder receipts, and tax records.

"Where one spouse claims sole ownership despite joint registration, clear evidence should establish that the entire purchase consideration was paid by that spouse," says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Align EMIs with ownership

Where both spouses are co-owners and co-borrowers, they should align loan repayments with their ownership shares, particularly if both intend to claim tax benefits.

EMIs should be paid from their respective bank accounts.

"The risk of future disputes with tax authorities is minimised when ownership shares, loan obligations, and EMI payments are consistent and supported by documentation," says Agrawal.

Split deductions correctly

Where both spouses are co-owners and co-borrowers, they should claim home loan tax deductions in proportion to the loan repayments made by each.

"If one spouse contributes 70 per cent of EMI payments and the other contributes 30 per cent, the tax deductions for interest and principal repayment should be claimed in the same ratio, subject to the applicable limits under the Income-tax Act," says Agrawal.

Capital gains in joint ownership

In Commissioner of Income Tax vs Ajit Kumar Roy (252 ITR 468), the property was registered in the names of both husband and wife, but the wife had made no financial contribution.

"The Calcutta high court held that the income from the property was taxable in the hands of the husband, who had funded the purchase and was the beneficial owner," says Astha Sharma, partner, AQUILAW.

Where both spouses contribute to the purchase and their ownership shares are clearly identifiable, income and capital gains should be taxed in proportion to their ownership interests.

Sale deed is also crucial

In Shivani Madan vs ACIT (2023), the taxpayer argued that only 5.4 per cent of the property's income should be taxed in her hands — in line with her financial contribution.

In this case, the tribunal rejected her claim, noting that since the sale deed did not specify unequal ownership shares, both spouses should be treated as equal co-owners.

"The ruling highlights that while the source of funds is important, the sale deed remains a crucial document," says Astha Sharma.

"Where joint ownership is recorded but ownership shares are not specified, tax authorities may presume equal ownership," adds Astha Sharma.

Keep these documents handy

To prove joint ownership

Registered sale or conveyance deed

Co-ownership agreement or declaration

Mutation and municipal records

Possession letter, utility bills

To prove financial contribution

Bank statements and payment records

Home loan sanction and repayment documents

Income-tax returns and financial statements

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff