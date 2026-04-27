Priyanka Chopra, Komal Pandey Are Going Berserk Over...

Capris are back and our favourite fashionistas are going all berserk over them!

What was once that awkward in-between length is now being styled in ways that feel sharp, playful and, honestly, quite unexpected.

These celebs are making a strong case for bringing three-fourths back into rotation.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in crisp white capris with a sheer tucked-in shirt and matching pumps looks like she’s about to step onto a yacht. It is clean, minimal and quietly expensive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra softens power dressing with powder blue three-fourth pants, a tank and a long blazer. It’s giving CEO-who-also-knows-how-to-relax vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram IMAGE:softens power dressing with powder blue three-fourth pants, a tank and a long blazer. It’s giving CEO-who-also-knows-how-to-relax vibes.

Meghna Kaur

IMAGE: Meghna Kaur pairs striped three-fourths with a full-sleeved tee and headband. This is the girl who shows up to the gym and takes mirror selfies after. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday mixes a loose white shirt with glossy latex capris and a tie. Corporate on top, chaos (the good kind) below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sai Tamhankar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar throws on mustard three-fourth cargos with a crop top, blazer and heels and suddenly it’s not utility, it’s fashion.

Komal Pandey