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Priyanka Chopra, Komal Pandey Are Going Berserk Over...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 11:45 IST

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Capris are back and our favourite fashionistas are going all berserk over them!

What was once that awkward in-between length is now being styled in ways that feel sharp, playful and, honestly, quite unexpected.

These celebs are making a strong case for bringing three-fourths back into rotation. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor in crisp white capris with a sheer tucked-in shirt and matching pumps looks like she’s about to step onto a yacht. It is clean, minimal and quietly expensive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra softens power dressing with powder blue three-fourth pants, a tank and a long blazer. It’s giving CEO-who-also-knows-how-to-relax vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Meghna Kaur

Meghna Kaur

IMAGE: Meghna Kaur pairs striped three-fourths with a full-sleeved tee and headband. This is the girl who shows up to the gym and takes mirror selfies after. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday mixes a loose white shirt with glossy latex capris and a tie. Corporate on top, chaos (the good kind) below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar

IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar throws on mustard three-fourth cargos with a crop top, blazer and heels and suddenly it’s not utility, it’s fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey styles skinny capris with a cropped shirt, vintage sunnies and a sleek bag. Tres chic but also very main character. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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