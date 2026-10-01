Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Is A Baddie With A Twist

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fashion game has a personality all its own.

As the actress -- who has already won hearts in Naagin and Udaariyaan, besides being one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 16 -- enters the power-packed world of Rise & Fall 2, she’s bringing plenty of glamour along for the ride.

Basically, if an outfit can make an entrance, Priyanka is probably wearing it. Here are seven looks that prove she knows exactly how to turn up the fashion volume.

IMAGE: Why wear a regular mini when you can sparkle like a disco ball? Priyanka’s metallic silver chainmail dress is party-ready with a fun tassel detail at the hip. The fishnet hair accessory and retro sunnies give this look an unexpected throwback vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka’s tomato-red fringe gown with a fitted corset bodice gives way to yards of swishy fringe while the thigh-high slit and spiked gold choker make sure every step comes with its own moment.

IMAGE: This isn't your average school uniform. Priyanka gives the preppy look a street-style makeover with a cropped white shirt, pleated grey mini and maroon tie. The matching cap and leather vest casually thrown over one shoulder take it from classroom chic to very cool-girl after school.

IMAGE: Priyanka means business but make it purple. This vibrant three-piece pantsuit gets an upgrade with a sweetheart bralette, cropped blazer and flowing wide-leg trousers. The layered silver necklace, belly chain and geometric glasses make sure this is anything but your standard power suit.

IMAGE: This pastel dress is giving luxury resort escape. The strapless bodice comes with oversized 3D floral details and a cheeky midriff cut-out; the ruched fishtail skirt keeps the silhouette sleek and feminine.

IMAGE: Priyanka goes full Hollywood siren in this asymmetric black gown. The one-shoulder neckline, sculpted corset bodice and thigh-high slit bring chaos while a delicate diamond tennis necklace keeps the jewellery surprisingly restrained.





IMAGE: Priyanka’s rust-red halter dress with cascading architectural ruffles creates an effect that almost looks like they're moving on their own. A sleek high bun and oversized gold earrings add the perfect dose of old-school glam to this theatrical fashion moment.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff