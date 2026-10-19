Priyanka, Ananya At Gala With Taylor Swift, Kim Kardiashan

Some of Hollywood's biggest names brought their A-game to the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, turning the red carpet into a masterclass in high-fashion.

The evening celebrated the art of dressing up, and Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday represented Indian star power.

Here are seven looks that deserve a closer look.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Making her Academy Museum Gala debut, Ananya embraced chic minimalism in a black Chanel gown from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

The sleeveless design featured a halter neckline and fluid draping that gathered into a balloon-like shape. An asymmetrical high-low hem and sweeping mini train added some fun.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Priyanka looked like golden hour in human form in a champagne-gold Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

The off-shoulder neckline framed her collarbones, while the satin silhouette hugged her figure before sweeping elegantly across the floor.

Taylor Swift

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Taylor channelled Cinderella in a dreamy pale-blue Christian Dior gown that looked straight out of a fairytale.

The strapless silhouette featured a pleated skirt and sparkling embellishments that caught the light with every movement.

Charlize Theron

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Charlize brought dark, edgy vibes to the gala in a black Tom Ford evening gown. The look balanced a flowing silhouette with sheer mesh detailing, adding texture and just the right amount of allure.

Honoured with the evening's Icon Award, Charlize proved that powerful dressing does not need to shout.

Kate Hudson

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kate wore a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown inspired by the designer's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The strapless blush-champagne bustier was adorned with hundreds of tiny crystals and ruffles cascading diagonally down the skirt.

Kendall Jenner

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kendall proved that polka dots are so back as she arrived in a custom Valentino gown covered in black-and-white polka dots.

The romantic off-shoulder neckline framed her shoulders, while the fitted bodice flowed into a floor-length skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Kim Kardashian

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kim took a trip through fashion history in a rare 1951 Balenciaga strapless gown.

The cream-and-pink creation was decked in intricate lace and embroidered textures, finished with a soft pink sash and a huge sculptural bow at the back.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff