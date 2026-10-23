Priyanka, Alia, Kriti's Chic Chikankari Styles

Chikankari has long been one of India's most loved embroidery traditions.

Originating in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, this centuries-old craft is known for its fine hand embroidery, traditionally worked in white thread on lightweight fabrics such as cotton, muslin, and mulmul.

Its beauty lies in the details, with different stitches creating everything from delicate flowers to elaborate jaal patterns.

But chikankari is no longer confined to the classic kurta-and-palazzo combination. Designers have taken the craft into lehengas, occasion wear, bridal ensembles, and even high-fashion gowns, experimenting with colour, embellishments, silhouettes, and layering.

Celebrities have embraced this evolution, too. While some favour the understated charm of ivory and pastel chikankari sets, others have opted for heavily embellished lehengas and dramatic statement outfits.

Here are seven celebrity looks that prove chikankari can be so much more than your everyday kurta.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Who says chikankari has to be all white?

Janhvi makes a case for colour in a butter-yellow lehenga choli by Anjul Bhandari.

The skirt, blouse, and matching dupatta feature intricate tonal threadwork, while subtle sequins add a festive sparkle.

Pastel chikankari is a lovely option for daytime weddings and festive celebrations. Add tonal jewellery for a coordinated look, or introduce a statement necklace to give the delicate threadwork a more dressed-up feel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjul Bhandari/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi shows that chikankari needn't be reserved for grand occasions.

Her custom lavender kurta set features delicate floral embroidery around the V-neckline and down the bodice, paired with matching wide-leg trousers.

A pastel chikankari co-ord is perfect for intimate gatherings, lunches, and low-key festive occasions.

Keep the accessories minimal, add juttis or flat sandals, and let the embroidery do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana gives the classic chikankari suit a sophisticated update in a pastel ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The straight-cut kurta features intricate white thread embroidery, while the fringed hemline adds movement and a modern twist.

Give a traditional suit a fresh spin by experimenting with the dupatta drape. Wearing it cape-style and swapping juttis for pointed heels can instantly transform a familiar silhouette into an evening-ready ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni & Shane Peacock/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

IMAGE: Missus Jonas takes chikankari into high-fashion territory in a strapless white gown by Amit Aggarwal.

The floor-length silhouette is adorned with intricate floral and geometric lace-like patterns, with fitted panels that contour the figure before flowing into a subtle train. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia's off-white bridal lehenga showcases the softer, more intricate side of Indian occasion wear.

The ensemble features elaborate embroidery and shimmering embellishments, while the sheer veil, finished with dense floral detailing along its borders, adds drama to the look.

An ivory or off-white embroidered lehenga is a beautiful alternative to brighter bridal colours. If the veil is heavily detailed, keep the blouse and jewellery balanced so the intricate work remains the focal point. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika makes a case for keeping things simple in a cream chikankari salwar suit. Fine white threadwork traces the round neckline and extends across the bodice and sleeves, creating a delicate effect against the light fabric.

A matching lightweight dupatta keeps the ensemble cohesive, while silver filigree earrings introduce a touch of contrast.

A cream chikankari kurta is one of those wardrobe staples that works for everything from festive lunches to family functions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti brings a soft, romantic touch to chikankari in a lavender kalidaar ensemble by Anjul Bhandari. The outfit is decked in delicate tonal floral embroidery, with keel and jaalidar detailing along the borders, enhanced by pearls and sequins.

Lavender and other muted pastels work beautifully with intricate embroidery. Choose delicate embellishments, gold or pearl earrings and a simple hairstyle to keep the overall look light and elegant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjul Bhandari/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff