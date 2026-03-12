HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Prithvi Shaw's Fiancee, Akriti Agarwal, Has The Best Date Looks

March 12, 2026 08:45 IST

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently got engaged to social media influencer Akriti Agarwal and if her Instagram is anything to go by, she’s very much a full-time diva.

From sparkly dresses to bold power suits and romantic saris, Akriti clearly knows how to dress for every mood.

Whether it’s a coffee catch-up, a fancy dinner or a glam night out, she has a look ready for every kind of date night. 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Dopamine dressing for a coffee date? Yes please! Akriti slips into an off-shoulder neon top paired with a bright printed skirt, finishing the look with hot pink studs. Cute, cheerful and guaranteed to brighten the table. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akriti Agarwal/Instagram

 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Heading out dancing with bae? Go all out like Akriti in a red bodycon dress styled with matching opera gloves and a rose choker. An ear cuff adds that extra dash of glam.

 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Poolside plans call for something fun and flirty. She keeps it bold in a neon bikini layered with a black mesh cover-up, the perfect mix of hot and cute.

 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: For a fancy dinner date, she chooses a sparkly lilac dress with a soft cowl neckline. A princess bun adorned with rhinestones adds just the right touch of glam.

 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Think of a stylish date at a rooftop bar or cocktail lounge. Akriti goes for a white blazer set worn over a bralette, layered with a dramatic black rope cover-up that keeps the look bold but not too formal.

 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: A date look that means business! Akriti wears a royal blue long blazer cinched with a black bow belt and styled with tiny leather shorts. Slightly edgy, slightly intimidating… but definitely unforgettable.

 

Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Feeling filmi? Akriti channels classic Bollywood vibes in a soft printed sari draped over a black sweetheart crop top. Pearl earrings complete the romantic look.

