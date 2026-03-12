Prithvi Shaw's Fiancee, Akriti Agarwal, Has The Best Date Looks

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently got engaged to social media influencer Akriti Agarwal and if her Instagram is anything to go by, she’s very much a full-time diva.

From sparkly dresses to bold power suits and romantic saris, Akriti clearly knows how to dress for every mood.

Whether it’s a coffee catch-up, a fancy dinner or a glam night out, she has a look ready for every kind of date night.

IMAGE: Dopamine dressing for a coffee date? Yes please! Akriti slips into an off-shoulder neon top paired with a bright printed skirt, finishing the look with hot pink studs. Cute, cheerful and guaranteed to brighten the table. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akriti Agarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Heading out dancing with bae? Go all out like Akriti in a red bodycon dress styled with matching opera gloves and a rose choker. An ear cuff adds that extra dash of glam.

IMAGE: Poolside plans call for something fun and flirty. She keeps it bold in a neon bikini layered with a black mesh cover-up, the perfect mix of hot and cute.

IMAGE: For a fancy dinner date, she chooses a sparkly lilac dress with a soft cowl neckline. A princess bun adorned with rhinestones adds just the right touch of glam.

IMAGE: Think of a stylish date at a rooftop bar or cocktail lounge. Akriti goes for a white blazer set worn over a bralette, layered with a dramatic black rope cover-up that keeps the look bold but not too formal.

IMAGE: A date look that means business! Akriti wears a royal blue long blazer cinched with a black bow belt and styled with tiny leather shorts. Slightly edgy, slightly intimidating… but definitely unforgettable.

IMAGE: Feeling filmi? Akriti channels classic Bollywood vibes in a soft printed sari draped over a black sweetheart crop top. Pearl earrings complete the romantic look.