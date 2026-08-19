Pratibha, Sanya Wear The Breastplate Like...

Forget your regular corsets, bustiers and crop tops. The breastplate has officially entered its high-fashion era, transforming from an armour-inspired statement piece into one of the most dramatic ways to dress up.
Bollywood’s fashion girls have been embracing sculpted metallics, liquid-gold finishes and even traditional Indian textiles to prove that a breastplate can be styled in more ways than one.
From pairing it with a sleek skirt to giving a sari an avant-garde twist, here’s how to wear the trend like a true fashion pro.
Make It Metallic
IMAGE: If subtlety isn’t on your fashion agenda, take notes from Tamannaah Bhatia.
Her sculpted gold breastplate looks straight out of a futuristic armoury, complete with sharp geometric details and a glossy finish.
Paired with a figure-hugging black draped skirt, the metallic statement piece gets all the spotlight while the skirt keeps things sophisticated.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Go Futuristic
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt takes the breastplate into full sci-fi territory with this striking silver Gaurav Gupta creation.
The sculptural swan-and-serpent motif brings an artistic edge to the chrome-finished bodice while the soft black sharara trousers create the perfect contrast.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Add Some Drip
IMAGE: Leave it to Sonam Kapoor to turn a breastplate into a work of art.
Her gilded metallic bodice comes with an intricate frozen-drip effect, creating the illusion of liquid gold caught mid-movement.
Paired with a voluminous black tulle skirt, the look is regal, theatrical and unmistakably Sonam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Keep It Sleek
IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta
shows us how to make an armour-inspired breastplate feel surprisingly elegant.
The glossy wine-red bodice brings the drama, while the fluid black asymmetric skirt softens the look with its draped folds and thigh-high slit.
Futuristic up top, glamorous below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram
Give It An Indian Twist
IMAGE: Who said a breastplate has to be metallic?
Sanya Malhotra makes a strong case for giving the trend a desi makeover with this sculpted gold piece crafted from Kanjeevaram silk weave.
Styled with a shimmering tissue sari, the look beautifully marries futuristic structure with timeless Indian craftsmanship.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
Go Monochrome
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar proves that sometimes the easiest way to make a statement is to stick to one shade.
Her sculpted burgundy leather breastplate and matching floor-length skirt create a sleek, monochromatic silhouette, letting the glossy texture and architectural bodice do all the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff