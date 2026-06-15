Pratibha Ranta, Shanaya Kapoor's Monsoon Fashion Hack!

Monsoon dressing isn't just about carrying an umbrella. The right fabric can make all the difference between looking fresh and feeling weighed down by the humidity.

Think lightweight weaves, quick-drying textures and fabrics that keep their shape even when the weather refuses to cooperate.

Take cues from these stylish celebrities who prove that practical can be fashionable too.

Organza



Its crisp structure helps it retain shape even in humid weather.

Wamiqa's dreamy hand-painted Picchika ensemble shows how organza can bring softness and elegance to your look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Picchika/Instagram IMAGE: Light as air and surprisingly monsoon-friendly, organza doesn't cling to the body the way heavier fabrics do.Its crisp structure helps it retain shape even in humid weather.Wamiqa's dreamyPicchika ensemble shows how organza can bring softness and elegance to your look.

Georgette

IMAGE: Georgette has long been a rainy-season favourite thanks to its lightweight texture and fluid drape.

It dries faster than many traditional fabrics and moves beautifully.

Kareena's printed Anita Dongre sari is proof that monsoon dressing can still look red-carpet worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

Crepe

IMAGE: Crepe's slightly textured surface makes it less likely to stick to the skin on muggy days.



Regena Cassandrra's chic checkered co-ord set shows how the fabric lends itself perfectly to modern, fuss-free dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aapro/Instagram It's breathable, comfortable and easy to wear when temperatures fluctuate.'s chic checkered co-ord set shows how the fabric lends itself perfectly to modern, fuss-free dressing.

Satin

IMAGE: When chosen in lighter weights, satin can work surprisingly well for indoor monsoon events.

Its smooth finish feels comfortable against the skin while adding instant polish.

Pratibha's ivory halter dress delivers all the glamour without looking overdone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri And Nainika/Instagram

Chanderi

IMAGE: Featherlight and breathable, chanderi is one of those traditional fabrics that shines during humid weather.

Its airy weave keeps things comfortable while its subtle sheen adds elegance.

Aditi's blush pink ensemble is the perfect example of festive dressing that won't feel overwhelming.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhiie Suuri/Instagram

Cotton silk

IMAGE: Cotton silk combines the comfort of cotton with the graceful fall of silk, making it ideal for unpredictable weather.

It feels lighter than pure silk while still looking elevated.

Janhvi's floral skirt look captures that easy blend of comfort and style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pero/Instagram

Faux leather