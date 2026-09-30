Pratibha Ranta Or Khushi Kapoor: Who Is A Better Manish Malhotra Princess?

When two stars wear the same designer outfit, the fun lies in seeing how differently they style it.

Khushi Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta recently wore almost identical Manish Malhotra silhouettes, featuring sculpted corsets, sweetheart necklines, flowing skirts and sheer drapes.

While Khushi chose dreamy soft-girl glamour, Pratibha opted for a more classic red-carpet finish.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi wore the custom ensemble in dusty rose pink, highlighting its romantic, fairytale quality. The sculpted corset featured intricate ruching and a sweetheart neckline while the off-shoulder pleated straps wrapped delicately around her arms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

She paired it with a floor-skimming, sari-inspired skirt and a sheer stole draped around her neck. Minimal diamond studs, rosy makeup and a voluminous textured braid completed her soft, boho-chic look.

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Pratibha wore the same silhouette in warm pastel peach, giving it a sunnier, more classic feel. Her corset featured the same sculpted structure and sweetheart neckline while the sheer drape stood out with delicate lace-trimmed edges.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

She styled the look with voluminous Hollywood waves, radiant skin, a subtle cat-eye and a glossy neutral lip. The result was polished, defined and distinctly old-school.

Cast your vote: Who wore the Manish Malhotra look better -- Khushi Kapoor or Pratibha Ranta?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff