Home  » Get Ahead » Pratibha Ranta Or Khushi Kapoor: Who Is A Better Manish Malhotra Princess?

Pratibha Ranta Or Khushi Kapoor: Who Is A Better Manish Malhotra Princess?

By REDIFF STYLE September 30, 2026 13:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

When two stars wear the same designer outfit, the fun lies in seeing how differently they style it.

Khushi Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta recently wore almost identical Manish Malhotra silhouettes, featuring sculpted corsets, sweetheart necklines, flowing skirts and sheer drapes.

While Khushi chose dreamy soft-girl glamour, Pratibha opted for a more classic red-carpet finish.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi wore the custom ensemble in dusty rose pink, highlighting its romantic, fairytale quality. The sculpted corset featured intricate ruching and a sweetheart neckline while the off-shoulder pleated straps wrapped delicately around her arms.

 

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

She paired it with a floor-skimming, sari-inspired skirt and a sheer stole draped around her neck. Minimal diamond studs, rosy makeup and a voluminous textured braid completed her soft, boho-chic look.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Pratibha wore the same silhouette in warm pastel peach, giving it a sunnier, more classic feel. Her corset featured the same sculpted structure and sweetheart neckline while the sheer drape stood out with delicate lace-trimmed edges.

 

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

She styled the look with voluminous Hollywood waves, radiant skin, a subtle cat-eye and a glossy neutral lip. The result was polished, defined and distinctly old-school.

Cast your vote: Who wore the Manish Malhotra look better -- Khushi Kapoor or Pratibha Ranta?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Khushi KapoorPratibha RantaManish Malhotra

More From Rediff

NEET-PG 2026: 5,827 New Seats, Lower Cut-Offs

NEET-PG 2026: 5,827 New Seats, Lower Cut-Offs
Should You Buy A Return-Of-Premium Plan?

Should You Buy A Return-Of-Premium Plan?
Who Is Tanya Mishra, The 'New National Crush'?

Who Is Tanya Mishra, The 'New National Crush'?

Related Stories

Did Aishwarya Rock Or Did Kendall?

Did Aishwarya Rock Or Did Kendall?

Web Stories

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List
Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro

Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!