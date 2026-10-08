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Prasanna Bisht Is So Soft Girl Coded

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: October 08, 2026 11:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prasanna Bisht has already stolen hearts with her performances in Chiraiya and Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya and now she’s ready to scare us with her latest horror outing, Bokshi.

But while her newest role may have us looking over our shoulders, Prasanna’s personal style is anything but spooky. Off-screen, the actor is firmly in her soft-girl era, serving romantic florals, dreamy whites, pretty pastels and polished tailoring with an effortless charm.

Of course, she can turn up the drama when she wants to but there’s always something feminine and fresh about the way she dresses. 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: Prasanna proves that a classic white shirt doesn't have to be boring. The button-down gets a glamorous update with sparkling embellishment along the collar while light-wash high-waisted jeans keep the rest of the look laid-back. All photographs: Kind courtesy Prasanna Bisht/Instagram

 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: Who said soft girls can't power dress? Prasanna steps into monochrome mode with an oversized grey blazer, fitted turtleneck and relaxed high-waisted trousers. The roomy tailoring keeps things comfortable and the tonal styling makes the entire look feel sophisticated.

 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: This pale-yellow crop top is the epitome of soft-girl dressing. The semi-sheer fabric and delicate ruffled edges give it a romantic, floaty feel and the grey striped skirt breaks the soft monotony.

 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: Prasanna goes full ethereal in this pristine white dress. The high neckline keeps the silhouette elegant and understated, and the cape-style overlay flowing over her shoulders gives the look a dreamy, almost bridal quality.

 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: And then comes the plot twist. Prasanna swaps her soft-girl palette for a super sexy crimson gown featuring a daring open back with crisscross straps.

 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: This cream midi dress is giving vintage summer romance. Covered in vibrant red and orange florals, the dress comes with delicate spaghetti straps and a ruched sweetheart bodice before falling into an easy, breezy skirt. Cream ankle-wrap sandals keep the whole look sweet and feminine.

 

Prasanna Bisht

IMAGE: Prasanna proves she isn't afraid to leave her comfort zone in this grey mesh-and-cargo combination. The semi-sheer crop top layered over a dark bra brings the edge and the slouchy charcoal utility trousers add a cool streetwear feel.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Prasanna BishtAdarsh Baal VidyalayaChiraiyaBokshi

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