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Prajakta Koli, Sharvari Wagh Ace Maharashtrian Style

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 12:36 IST

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Maharashtra Day isn’t just about pride, it’s about celebrating a culture that shows up so strongly through its fashion.

From heirloom saris to signature jewellery that instantly gives Marathi mulgi energy, these looks are rooted, regal and anything but basic.

And if you needed a reminder of how timeless Maharashtrian style is, these celebs are serving it with full heart. 

Sharvari Wagh 

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh goes full heirloom-core in a 35-year-old purple Kanjivaram sari that’s been in her family for two generations.
Styled with a glitzy patchwork blouse, soft gajra and an arm accessory, this is nostalgia meets glam in the prettiest way possible.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh keeps it rooted yet refreshing in a blush pink Nauvari sari crafted in Himroo weave and Ahimsa silk.
Paired with a classic nath and traditional jewellery, this is Maharashtrian elegance done right.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt brings the drama in a pink and orange handwoven Paithani sari with rich gold zari work.
The dhoti-style drape adds a powerful twist, while Kolhapuri heels keep it grounded and authentic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur is a vision in a jewel-toned Paithani featuring checks and a striking red-and-gold pallu with peacock motifs.
Add a traditional nath and gajra and it’s a full festive moment.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor mixes classic with contemporary in a yellow and electric blue sari.
The gold jewellery and glass bangles make this look fun and rooted.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli gave us peak Marathi bridal goals in this orange Paithani sari that she chose for her wedding.
With a nath, chandrakor bindi and green glass bangles, this look is as traditional as it gets.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

 

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar keeps it emotional and personal by wearing her aai’s sari for a friend’s wedding.
Styled with a chandrakor bindi and a traditional jewellery, it’s a beautiful ode to her Marathi roots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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