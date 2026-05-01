Prajakta Koli, Sharvari Wagh Ace Maharashtrian Style

Maharashtra Day isn’t just about pride, it’s about celebrating a culture that shows up so strongly through its fashion.

From heirloom saris to signature jewellery that instantly gives Marathi mulgi energy, these looks are rooted, regal and anything but basic.

And if you needed a reminder of how timeless Maharashtrian style is, these celebs are serving it with full heart.

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh goes full heirloom-core in a 35-year-old purple Kanjivaram sari that’s been in her family for two generations.

Styled with a glitzy patchwork blouse, soft gajra and an arm accessory, this is nostalgia meets glam in the prettiest way possible.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh keeps it rooted yet refreshing in a blush pink Nauvari sari crafted in Himroo weave and Ahimsa silk.

Paired with a classic nath and traditional jewellery, this is Maharashtrian elegance done right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt brings the drama in a pink and orange handwoven Paithani sari with rich gold zari work.

The dhoti-style drape adds a powerful twist, while Kolhapuri heels keep it grounded and authentic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur is a vision in a jewel-toned Paithani featuring checks and a striking red-and-gold pallu with peacock motifs.

Add a traditional nath and gajra and it’s a full festive moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor mixes classic with contemporary in a yellow and electric blue sari.

The gold jewellery and glass bangles make this look fun and rooted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli gave us peak Marathi bridal goals in this orange Paithani sari that she chose for her wedding.

With a nath, chandrakor bindi and green glass bangles, this look is as traditional as it gets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Mithila Palkar