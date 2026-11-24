From singing acoustic covers during the lockdown to sharing the stage with Himesh Reshammiya, Pragati Nagpal's journey has been quite the ride. The Chandigarh-born singer-songwriter began pursuing music at the age of 12 and found her first audience online, posting covers from home.

Her big breakthrough came with tracks like Useless Bhawra and Pehla Nasha 2.0, the latter featuring Armaan Malik.

She has since represented India at the Cannes Film Festival, been selected for YouTube's Foundry Class of 2025 and continued to expand her musical repertoire with releases including her 2026 EP Phases. Now she’s all set to appear on Party Animals.

While her music keeps evolving, her fashion choices are equally varied. Here are seven outfits that deserve a place on your style mood board!



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It's sleek, flattering and proof that sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Pragati Nagpal/Instagram IMAGE: A chocolate brown dress never needs an introduction but Pragati's version comes with some interesting details.The halter neckline , metallic accent at the bust and gathered hardware detail at the waist give this otherwise minimal silhouette a stylish upgrade.It's sleek, flattering and proof that sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference.

IMAGE: Who said ethnic wear has to follow the rulebook?

Pragati pairs a beautifully embroidered red corset with a breezy white bottom, giving traditional motifs a contemporary makeover.

The oxidised silver bangles and statement jhumkas bring in just the right amount of desi drama.

Festive dressing but make it fun!



The heavily embellished corset-style blouse, voluminous skirt and delicate dupatta come together for a look that feels straight out of a royal celebration.

And those oversized chandbalis? They deserve their own close-up! IMAGE: If subtlety isn't on your festive mood board, take notes from this ivory and gold lehenga The heavily embellished corset-style blouse, voluminous skirt and delicate dupatta come together for a look that feels straight out of a royal celebration.And those oversized chandbalis? They deserve their own close-up!

IMAGE: Sometimes, less really is more.

Pragati keeps things clean and chic in a strapless white dress, adding chunky gold cuffs and a matching shoulder bag to break up the monochrome palette.

No elaborate styling, no unnecessary extras, just a simple silhouette with accessories that know how to make an entrance.

IMAGE: Pragati takes monochrome dressing seriously with this head-to-toe red moment.

The draped neckline and thigh-high slit bring a touch of evening glamour, while the matching pointed-toe heels with bold ankle ties make the outfit feel beautifully coordinated.

It's romantic and definitely not a look for blending into the background.

IMAGE: Polka dots may have a retro reputation but Pragati gives the print a seriously cool update.

Her cropped bustier and ruffled high-low skirt bring plenty of playful movement while the slouchy black boots add an unexpected edge.

It's giving vintage charm with a little rock-and-roll attitude!

IMAGE: Just when you thought you had seen all her style moods, Pragati serves up a metallic chainmail-inspired bandeau with distressed, low-rise denim.

The statement medallion belt, chunky rings and relaxed jeans make this a full-blown Y2K fashion moment.

It's edgy, experimental and a reminder that sometimes the best outfits are the ones that refuse to play by the rules.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff