Power Bank Fires On Flights: Dos And Don'ts

Follow these guidelines to reduce the potential of a power bank fire on a flight.

IMAGE: The Indigo cabin crew doused the fire promptly, ensuring the safety of approximately 180 passengers and seven crew members. Photograph: Screen grab/X

A power bank catching fire in an aircraft has become quite common recently.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai on October 11 was diverted to Hyderabad after passengers saw fire in the overhead luggage area and alerted the staff. Initial reports indicate a passenger's power bank was the cause of the fire.

This is just five months after another IndiGo flight was evacuated in Chandigarh due to a power bank catching fire.

The latest incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6115 which was flying from Delhi to Chennai. The aircraft made a safe landing in Hyderabad and the airline provided another aircraft to transport passengers to Chennai.

IndiGo stated that smoke emanated from a passenger's personal electronic device and the cabin crew responded quickly to extinguish the fire in accordance with the established safety procedures for such situations.

A similar incident occurred at South Korea's Gimhae international airport in January 2025 when Air Busan aircraft had to evacuate all 176 passengers.

With such incidents now occurring in aircrafts, it is important to understand they can be avoided.

Key points Carry-on only: Never pack power banks in checked baggage; keep them in the cabin near your seat.

No charging during flight: Do not use power banks to charge devices after take-off.

Inspect before boarding: Never travel with bulging, cracked, leaking or damaged power banks.

Use genuine, certified brands: Avoid unbranded or counterfeit power banks and do not attempt DIY repairs.

Report smoke instantly: Notify cabin crew immediately at the first sign of heat, smoke or odour.

Do not touch after a fire: Never assume the danger has passed as lithium-ion cells can reignite.

Carry power banks in your cabin baggage

Power banks and spare lithium-ion batteries must be carried in cabin baggage; they cannot be placed in checked-in baggage.

If a fire occurs as a result of an electronic device, the cabin crew will be able to respond to the situation faster than they would if the fire was in the aircraft's cargo hold.

Place power banks where they are easily accessible

When carrying power banks with you, place them in areas where they will be easily accessible.

In both the IndiGo incident on October 11 and the Busan incident, the fire started with power banks stored in overhead luggage compartments.

Also, since the last three months, cabin crew announcements mention that the power banks must not kept in overhead bins but with the passengers near their seats.

Follow the airline's current storage guidelines.

Do not charge your phone with a power bank after take-off

Do not assume that since there was no incident when you charged your phone using a power bank during a flight, this practice poses no risk. Airlines worldwide have placed limits on charging phones with power banks.

Before flying, Indian passengers should check with the latest directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) and airline guidelines regarding the use of power banks to charge mobile phones, laptops or other electronic gadgets or to charge power banks from an aircraft's power source.

Never bring a damaged, bulging or malfunctioning power bank onboard a flight

Ensure that your power bank has no signs of damage (for example, bulging casing, cracks, leaks, faulty charging ports) and/or emits no unusual odours prior to boarding a flight. This applies equally to batteries used in electronic devices that you carry with you on board.

Such power banks/batteries pose a threat of accidental fires regardless of whether or not the damage is obvious.

Do not attempt to open/repair electronic devices yourself

Always use replacement parts from reliable suppliers when repairing damaged items.

Purchase your power banks from reputable manufacturers. Low-cost/first copy/poorly-made power banks from unreliable sources may not provide adequate protection against overheating/short-circuits.

Ensure that you purchase such items from authorised retailers. Verify the manufacturer's identification info, battery capacity and relevant safety certifications.

Do not purchase products that lack clear labelling or specifications.

Ensure you know the capacity limitations before flying

Airlines limit the number of spare lithium-ion batteries that passengers can bring with them. Many airlines allow passengers to bring up to two lithium-ion batteries as long as they are each under 100 watt-hours (Wh) in their carry-on baggage.

Larger batteries may need prior authorisation from the airline.

Additionally, there may be limitations based on which airline you are flying with and the specific type of electronic device being carried.

You should not assume that since you own a large capacity power bank, it will be automatically allowed on board. It is always wise to check your airline's most recent baggage policies before heading to the airport.

Protect the electrical terminal connections

Power banks should be stored in either a protective case or in a separate compartment. They should never be left loose next to coins, keys or other metallic items that could potentially damage the battery.

If the electrical terminals are exposed, they should be protected according to the manufacturer's directions.

The power bank should not be placed near items that could crush it or damage its exterior.

Also remember: A short circuit can occur if the electrical terminals of a battery are allowed to touch metal items. This can result in excessive heating and potentially lead to a fire.

Do not subject your power bank to extreme heat

Extreme heat can negatively affect lithium-ion batteries and increase the likelihood of overheating. Power banks should never be exposed to direct sunlight or other heat sources.

Additionally, power banks should never be operated or recharged when they become unusually warm.

Immediately notify the flight attendants if you observe smoke or excessive heat

Smoke or excessive heat emanating from a power bank indicates an immediate need for attention. Do not delay until flames appear. Advise the flight attendant immediately and provide details regarding what has been observed. Never return a smoking power bank to your bag or attempt to extinguish a burning battery yourself.

Follow the directions provided by the flight attendant.

Flight attendants receive specialised training in responding to onboard battery fires and will initiate proper emergency procedures.

Don't assume that a battery fire is harmless once the flames disappear

Lithium-ion battery fires are extremely challenging to extinguish. Even if you can no longer see the flame, the battery could still ignite again.