Poppy Jabbal Doesn't Play It Safe

Poppy Jabbal has never been one to play it safe. From quirky styling choices to unexpected pairings, her wardrobe is as fearless as her personality.

As the Broken But Beautiful actor turns 37, here's proof that fashion gets a lot more fun when you stop following the rulebook.

kasavu sari has to come with a traditional blouse? Poppy swaps it for a coral sports bra and makes the unexpected pairing look like the coolest vacation outfit ever. All photographs: Kind courtesy Poppy Jabbal/Instagram IMAGE: Who says ahas to come with a traditional blouse? Poppy swaps it for a coral sports bra and makes the unexpected pairing look like the coolest vacation outfit ever.

chunky silver jewellery -- simple ingredients but Poppy serves them with enough attitude to make all-black feel anything but basic. IMAGE: A leather skirt, a basic tank and-- simple ingredients but Poppy serves them with enough attitude to make all-black feel anything but basic.

IMAGE: This sheer cover-up floating over a swimsuit is exactly what we'd imagine a mermaid wearing on her day off. The white sunglasses are just the splash of fun it needed.

IMAGE: Ruffles, a floral headscarf and a bright blue swimsuit? It's giving vintage postcard from a dreamy beach holiday vibe and we're booking the trip.

IMAGE: Metallic silver on top, fluid black below and a gold belt tying it all together. It sounds like three different outfits but Poppy makes them work in perfect harmony.

IMAGE: This wine-hued dress has all the charm of an old-Hollywood silhouette but Poppy wears it with enough confidence to make it feel fresh instead of retro.

IMAGE: A cosy knit cardigan, a simple mini dress and a statement pearl necklace shouldn't work this well together... yet here we are, taking notes.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff