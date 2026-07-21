Home  » Get Ahead » Poppy Jabbal Doesn't Play It Safe

Poppy Jabbal Doesn't Play It Safe

By REDIFF STYLE July 21, 2026 15:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Poppy Jabbal has never been one to play it safe. From quirky styling choices to unexpected pairings, her wardrobe is as fearless as her personality.

As the Broken But Beautiful actor turns 37, here's proof that fashion gets a lot more fun when you stop following the rulebook.

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: Who says a kasavu sari has to come with a traditional blouse? Poppy swaps it for a coral sports bra and makes the unexpected pairing look like the coolest vacation outfit ever. All photographs: Kind courtesy Poppy Jabbal/Instagram

 

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: A leather skirt, a basic tank and chunky silver jewellery -- simple ingredients but Poppy serves them with enough attitude to make all-black feel anything but basic.

 

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: This sheer cover-up floating over a swimsuit is exactly what we'd imagine a mermaid wearing on her day off. The white sunglasses are just the splash of fun it needed.

 

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: Ruffles, a floral headscarf and a bright blue swimsuit? It's giving vintage postcard from a dreamy beach holiday vibe and we're booking the trip.

 

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: Metallic silver on top, fluid black below and a gold belt tying it all together. It sounds like three different outfits but Poppy makes them work in perfect harmony.

 

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: This wine-hued dress has all the charm of an old-Hollywood silhouette but Poppy wears it with enough confidence to make it feel fresh instead of retro.

 

Poppy Jabbal

IMAGE: A cosy knit cardigan, a simple mini dress and a statement pearl necklace shouldn't work this well together... yet here we are, taking notes.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Poppy JabbalBirthday

More From Rediff

Three Heart Lessons I'll Never Forget

Three Heart Lessons I'll Never Forget
Cheapest City In The World To Date In Is In India

Cheapest City In The World To Date In Is In India
Recipe: Stuffed Gourd Curry

Recipe: Stuffed Gourd Curry

Related Stories

Ramya Is So Much Fun!

Ramya Is So Much Fun!

Web Stories

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World
Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites
Chom Chom: 25-Min Recipe

Chom Chom: 25-Min Recipe