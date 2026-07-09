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Pooja, Sreeleela Go Red, Red, Red!

By RISHIKA SHAH July 09, 2026 13:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A red lipstick is more than just a beauty product; it's a mood.

Whether you're after timeless glamour, bold confidence or understated elegance, there's a shade of red for every occasion.

Take cues from these celebrities to find the perfect red lip shade for your next outing.

Deep Burgundy

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: A deep burgundy lip is made for glamorous evenings, cocktail parties, and black-tie events.
Rich and dramatic, it instantly elevates your makeup while adding a luxurious edge to any outfit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Classic Cherry Red

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Nothing beats a bright cherry red when you want to make an entrance.
It's the perfect pick for festive celebrations, weddings and red carpets, adding confidence and old-school glamour in a single swipe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Brick Red

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: A warm brick red is a versatile choice that works just as well for power dressing as it does for dinner dates.
Bold yet wearable, it's ideal for anyone looking for a timeless everyday statement lip.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

True Crimson

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: A classic crimson red never goes out of style.
Elegant and sophisticated, it's perfect for formal events, festive occasions and whenever you want your makeup to channel vintage Hollywood glamour.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Muted Brick Red

Sreeleela

IMAGE: For those who prefer subtle over striking, a muted brick red is the answer.
The earthy undertones make it perfect for brunches, office wear and daytime events while still giving your look a polished finish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Pooja HegdeSreeleelaDeepika PadukoneDeep BurgundyClassic Cherry Red

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