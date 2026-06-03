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Pooja Hegde Is Fashion's Favourite Muse

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 11:36 IST

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Pooja Hegde knows how to keep fashion interesting with her easy-breezy vacation style and head-turning couture.

With an ability to switch between fun, polished and red carpet-ready, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actress continues to prove that great style is all about confidence.

Here are seven looks that showcase her winning fashion formula. 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja brings holiday dressing to life in this vibrant bikini-and-denim combo. It is colourful, carefree and sunshine-ready, making it the ultimate vacation mood. All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Nothing beats a crisp white dress and Pooja makes it look so chic! The clean lines and flattering silhouette let simplicity steal the show.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Athleisure gets a fashionable upgrade with this varsity-inspired knit and flared trousers pairing. Laid-back never looked this lovely.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Bright and packed with personality, this knitted mini dress feels like summer in outfit form. Bonus points for the retro-inspired polo collar.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary glamour in this striking sari gown. The rich red hue alone is enough to command attention.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja turns up the glam in this maroon halter-neck gown. The luxe fabric, intricate detailing and sleek silhouette make this a showstopper.

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Sweet without being sugary, this dress charms with its delicate bow details and feminine cut.

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