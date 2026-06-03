Pooja Hegde Is Fashion's Favourite Muse

Pooja Hegde knows how to keep fashion interesting with her easy-breezy vacation style and head-turning couture.

With an ability to switch between fun, polished and red carpet-ready, the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actress continues to prove that great style is all about confidence.

Here are seven looks that showcase her winning fashion formula.

IMAGE: Pooja brings holiday dressing to life in this vibrant bikini-and-denim combo. It is colourful, carefree and sunshine-ready, making it the ultimate vacation mood. All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing beats a crisp white dress and Pooja makes it look so chic! The clean lines and flattering silhouette let simplicity steal the show.

Laid-back never looked this lovely. IMAGE: Athleisure gets a fashionable upgrade with this varsity-inspired knit and flared trousers pairing.never looked this lovely.

IMAGE: Bright and packed with personality, this knitted mini dress feels like summer in outfit form. Bonus points for the retro-inspired polo collar.

IMAGE: Traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary glamour in this striking sari gown. The rich red hue alone is enough to command attention.

IMAGE: Pooja turns up the glam in this maroon halter-neck gown. The luxe fabric, intricate detailing and sleek silhouette make this a showstopper.

IMAGE: Sweet without being sugary, this dress charms with its delicate bow details and feminine cut.