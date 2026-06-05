'Your Hair Colour Should Match Your Vibe'

'The most important job after colouring your hair is maintaining it, which a lot of Indian women forget.'

Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeferson Gomes/Pexels

ANI

Key Points Young Indians are increasingly experimenting with hair colour, viewing it as a form of self-expression rather than just grooming.

Indian consumers are adapting western hair colour trends to suit their skin tones and overall appearance, moving towards brunettes and glossy brown shades.

Consulting a skilled professional is crucial for selecting the right hair colour as they can customise the look based on an individual's features, skin tone and lifestyle.

Aftercare is paramount for long-lasting hair colour, with maintenance contributing significantly to a colour's longevity and appearance.

Traditional home remedies and excessive oiling are largely ineffective for hair growth and colour maintenance, with nutrition and overall health being more impactful.

As hair colour becomes increasingly popular among young Indians, choosing the right shade and maintaining it properly has become just as important as the colouring process itself.

According to hair expert Shailesh Moolya, consumers today are more experimental than ever but achieving a good result requires more than simply trying on the trends one sees online.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of Godrej Professional's new Vybe Collection in Delhi, Moolya, national technical head at Godrej Professional, shares insights about hair colour trends, salon care, aftercare routines and some of the common misconceptions surrounding hair health.

The rise of hair colour as self-expression

Moolya believes the rise of at-home hair colouring products and increasing exposure to beauty trends have encouraged more people to experiment with their appearance.

"I think Gen Z is getting more experimental which is good." Since this generation tends to live in the present, he says, and don't worry about the future, it makes them bolder as far as their hair is concerned.

While hair colouring was once largely associated with basic grooming or covering greys, it has now evolved into a form of self-expression, says Moolya. Indian consumers, he says, no longer blindly copy international beauty trends; they are more aware of what suits their skin tone, eye colour and overall appearance.

"We were more into blonde colours; now, the trend is going towards brunettes and glossy shades; it's all about experimenting with browns," he said.

While many trends originate in the west, Moolya added Indian consumers have learned to adapt them to their advantage rather than simply replicating them. "I still feel we do follow the west because most trends come from west, right? But we have Indianised it and we have understood what shades work for Indian tones."

Moolya noted that colours such as ash blondes or champagne shades may not suit everyone which is why, he feels, going for a personalised consultations increasingly important.

The importance of professional consultation and aftercare

One of the biggest mistakes people make, says Moolya, is selecting a hair colour without consulting a skilled professional.

"Finding a skilled artist is important," he said.

Comparing hairstylists to family doctors, Moolya explained that a good hair professional understands her/his client's lifestyle, preferences, skin tone and hair history, helping them make better recommendations.

His advice is simple: Bring inspiration pictures if needed but trust a professional to customise the final look according to your features.

For many clients, the excitement ends once the colouring session is over.

However, says Moolya, aftercare is often the deciding factor between long-lasting colour and disappointing results.

"The most important job after colouring your hair is maintaining it, which a lot of Indian women forget," he says.

"I would say if the colour is 60 per cent, 40 per cent is your maintenance."

He recommends using products specifically suited to coloured hair and following the recommended aftercare routine.

While premium products may not fit every budget, he says consumers should look for alternatives with similar nourishing and hydrating properties.

"The day you come out of the salon, you look amazing but if you don't continue to use what the salon person has used on you, it's not going to look the same," he explains.

Debunking hair care myths

With social media flooded with beauty hacks involving curd, lemon, banana and other kitchen ingredients, Moolya offers a blunt assessment of viral home remedies.

"None of these dadi-nani nuskas (grandmother's remedies) are going to work," he says.

According to him, many traditional remedies lack the formulation and technology required to deliver visible, long-lasting results.

He also challenges common beliefs about oiling one's hair.

"Oiling is just a lubricant," he says.

Moolya explains that hair oil primarily helps reduce friction during scalp massage.

The hair growth benefits often associated with oiling come from improved blood circulation during massage rather than the oil itself.

"When fresh blood goes to your head, your hair starts growing a little faster," he says.

Instead of relying solely on external treatments however, he suggests focusing on nutrition and overall health. "It is your diet, rather than what you do externally, that will give you a better result."

Future trends and personalised shades

Looking ahead, Moolya believes natural-looking and personalised shades will dominate future trends.

For consumers considering a hair makeover, his biggest takeaway is clear: Choose colours that suit you, invest in aftercare and don't rely solely on internet trends or quick-fix home remedies.

"Your hair colour should match your vibe," he says.