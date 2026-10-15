Planning To Buy A House? How EPF Can Help

A member must generally have completed 12 months of EPF membership to use the facility.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Satheesh Sankaran/Pixabay.com

Key Points EPF members can withdraw savings for buying, constructing, repaying loans, or repairing an existing house.

Eligible members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their EPF balance for housing purposes.

Members generally need 12 months of EPF membership before using the housing withdrawal facility.

Housing withdrawals can be made up to five times during the entire period of EPF membership.

Withdrawing EPF savings can reduce retirement corpus because the withdrawn amount no longer earns EPF returns.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members can use their retirement savings to buy a house, construct one, repay a home loan, or repair an existing property.

Under the simplified withdrawal framework, eligible members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their EPF balance for housing purposes.

The eligible balance includes the employee's contribution, employer's contribution and accumulated interest, subject to applicable conditions.

A member must generally have completed 12 months of EPF membership to use the facility. Housing withdrawals can be made up to five times during the entire period of EPF membership.

New EPF Framework

The current framework is more uniform than the earlier rules, under which withdrawal limits varied depending on the purpose and were often linked to wages or the employee's own contribution.

However, using EPF savings for a house comes with a trade-off.

The withdrawn amount will no longer earn returns within the EPF account, potentially reducing the retirement corpus.

Members should therefore assess their long-term retirement needs before making a withdrawal.

Points to remember Minimum membership: 12 months Maximum housing withdrawal: 75 per cent Maximum number of withdrawals: Five during membership Eligible balance: Employee and employer contributions + interest

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Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff