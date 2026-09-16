How India Loves Ganpati Bappa

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in, (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bakulesh Trivedi

Bakulesh Trivedi from Borivali, north west Mumbai, celebrates an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav; he believes in enjoying the festivities without harming the environment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Usha Kotak

Usha Kotak from Prem Sagar CHS, Ghatkopar, north east Mumbai, sent us this picture of her housing society's Ganpati Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy K Surya Prakash

K Surya Prakash sent us this 'Ganesh Maharaj' pic from Windsor Apartments Society, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amol Panchal

Amol Panchal from Chinchwad, Pune, sent us this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kumar

Anil Kumar from Siddipet, Telangana, sent us this picture.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff