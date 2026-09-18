Ganesha Blessings From Across India

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in, (subject: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Biren, Ahmedabad

Biren shares a glimpse of Ganeshotsav celebrations at his residence in Ahmedabad, marking the festive spirit with devotion and joy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prem Kumar Pradhan, Barbil Odisha

Prem Kumar Pradhan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his home in Barbil, Odisha, welcoming Lord Ganesha with devotion and reverence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Nayak, Mumbai

Anil Nayak shares the festive joy of Ganeshotsav from Mumbai, celebrating the arrival of Ganpati Bappa with family and tradition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shrikant R Khatavkar, Mumbai

Shrikant R Khatavkar's sons Abhishek and Amod created a unique 'cloud theme' decoration for Ganesh Utsav, using cotton clouds, a crescent moon, stars, and glowing fairy lights to depict Lord Ganesha seated in the heavens.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajagopal N Janakiraman, Thanjavur Tamil Nadu

Rajagopal N Janakiraman performed Ganesh Chaturthi puja to the Vellerukku Vinayagar at his home in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, where the idol remains permanently without visarjan.

Editor's note: Though the picture is completely blurred, we respect the sentiment with which this post was shared. We request the readers to send us good quality pictures with high resolution.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff