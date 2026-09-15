Pics: Readers Share Their Ganesha Blessings

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in, (subjectline: Ganeshotsav) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Biju Nair

Virar's Biju Nair sent us this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Susanta Banik and Smriti Paul

'We are delighted to share the story of our Ganeshotsav celebrations,' say Susanta Banik and Smriti Paul.

'For the past 14 years, we have been celebrating Ganesh Puja at our home in Ranirbazar, a town located around 10 kilometres from Agartala, Tripura's capital.'

Over the last few years, the festival has witnessed a surge in popularity across their locality. The entire neighbourhood now participates with deep devotion and festive fervour. On Ganesh Chaturthi, residents exchange visits and throng local pandals, where ornate idols and vibrant decorations take centrestage.

'I still fondly recall the time we began our puja with just a modest, miniature idol,' says Banik. 'Since then, the festivities have expanded year after year, evolving into an enduring tradition for both our household and our neighbours. Evenings are particularly spirited, as families assemble to perform the aarti, offer prayers, and celebrate together.'

Ultimately, Ganeshotsav has strengthened local bonds, infusing the neighbourhood with joy, devotion, and a shared sense of community.

Photograph: Kind courtesy H K Sateesh

'Taking Bappa to Home for puja,' says H K Sateesh.

'Tiny hands, innocent hearts, and endless blessings from Bappa. Ganpati Bappa Morya,' says a blessed Sateesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uday

'Greetings for the Ganeshotsav,' says Uday, a Bengaluru resident.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkata Satish Guttula

Venkata Satish Guttula from Navi Mumbai sent us this pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Makarand A Date

Makarand A Date from Dahisar, Mumbai, sent us his favourite Bappa pic.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff