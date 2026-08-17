Pickle Recipes: Ker Sangri; Hog Plum

Across India, pickling is more than a method of preservation. It is a seasonal ritual, deeply tied to climate, geography, and local ingenuity.

While the popular mango pickle often steals the spotlight, some of the country's most fascinating pickles are made from ingredients that rarely make it to mainstream tables.

In Rajasthan and Gujarat, ker and sangri, desert berries and beans, are pickled to capture the fleeting bounty of arid landscapes.

Along the Konkan coast, tender bamboo shoots are fermented and pickled during the monsoon, developing a sharp, earthy flavour. So are hog plums.

In the north east, communities pickle king chilly (bhut jolokia), tree tomatoes and even wild herbs, creating condiments that are fiery, complex and intensely local. Kashmir has its own treasures, including pickled nadru (lotus stem).

Adrika Anand speaks to digital creator and home chef Priya Iyer for her tangy Amtekayi Uppinkayi or Hog Plum Pickle recipe.

Made with fresh hog plums, also known as ambada or amra, this seasonal delicacy is easy to prepare using fruit readily available in local markets.

Meanwhile, blogger and content creator Om Kanwar brings to the table a preparation that captures the authentic flavours of Rajasthan. His traditional Ker Sangri Pickle is made from dried desert berries (ker) and long bean pods (sangri).

The pickling calendar follows nature. Raw mangoes are traditionally pickled in the scorching summer months of April and May. Monsoon brings bamboo shoots and wild greens, while winter is ideal for carrots, turnips, cauliflower, and gooseberries.

Every pickle jar tells a story of seasonality, thrift and regional identity, preserving not just ingredients, but generations of culinary wisdom.

Hog Plum Pickle

Recipe by Priya Iyer

Serving: Around 1 bottle

Ingredients

20 ambada or hog plums

2 tbsp salt

4 tbsp red chilly powder

½ tbsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

¼ cup til or sesame oil

Method

Wash the hog plums well under running water, until all traces of dirt are removed.

Pat dry and sun-dry for an hour or so.

Ensure that the hog plums are completely dry before using to make pickle.

Remove the stems from the dried hog plums and chop into cubes.

Keep aside, in a large mixing bowl.

Pat dry and sun-dry for an hour or so. Ensure that the hog plums are completely dry before using to make pickle. Remove the stems from the dried hog plums and chop into cubes. Keep aside, in a large mixing bowl. Grind together the salt, turmeric powder, fenugreek seeds, red chilli powder, mustard seeds in a small mixer jar.

Grind the mixture to your preferred texture, either fine or coarse.

Transfer this spice mix to the mixing bowl and mix.

Grind the mixture to your preferred texture, either fine or coarse. Transfer this spice mix to the mixing bowl and mix. In a small frying pan, heat the sesame oil over high heat.

When piping hot, take off heat.

Pour the hot oil over the hog plum pieces in the mixing bowl.

Immediately mix the pickle gently, using a clean, dry spoon.

When piping hot, take off heat. Pour the hot oil over the hog plum pieces in the mixing bowl. Immediately mix the pickle gently, using a clean, dry spoon. Allow the pickle to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, dry, airtight glass jar for storage.

Allow the pickle to soak for a couple of days at room temperature, mixing it about twice a day for all the hog plum pieces to get evenly coated in the pickling spices.

Allow the pickle to soak for a couple of days at room temperature, mixing it about twice a day for all the hog plum pieces to get evenly coated in the pickling spices. Keep it in the refrigerator after that, to avoid it spoiling.

Ker Sangri Pickle

Recipe by Om Kanwar

Serving: 1 bottle

Ingredients

100 gm sangri, dried

50 gm ker

20 gm whole dried aamchur or dried raw mango

1 ½ cups mustard oil

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder, finely ground

¾ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp sonf or fennel seeds

Pinch hing or asafoetida

20-25 pods garlic, peeled, coarsely crushed

Mustard oil for frying/roasting

5 whole dried red chillies

Salt to taste

Method

Clean the sangri and soak in water for 2-4 hours or overnight so it softens.

After soaking, change the water and boil the sangri or cook it on low heat for 10-15 minutes until it becomes half-soft.

Drain and keep aside.

After soaking, change the water and boil the sangri or cook it on low heat for 10-15 minutes until it becomes half-soft. Drain and keep aside. Soak 50 gm ker in water, wash it 2-3 times with fresh water, then boil it.

Take off heat and cool.

Take off heat and cool. Heat oil in a saucepan or a kadhai.

First add a little salt to check the oil.

Once the oil is hot, add the cumin, asafoetida and let crackle slightly.

Then add the boiled sangri.

Add the boiled ker.

Now mix in the boiled sangri in the pan.

Then add the aamchur.

Add the turmeric, red chilly powder, salt and lightly roast so the spices cook.

Add the whole red chillies.

Add 1 tsp fennel seeds.

Roast the sangri with the spices over medium heat so it absorbs the flavours and becomes slightly dry.

Taste occasionally and adjust the salt and the chilly as needed.

Once the sangri is well roasted, add the crushed garlic pods and roast for another 2-3 minutes so that the rawness of the garlic disappears while retaining its flavour.

Once everything is well mixed and roasted, take off heat.

First add a little salt to check the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin, asafoetida and let crackle slightly. Then add the boiled sangri. Add the boiled ker. Now mix in the boiled sangri in the pan. Then add the aamchur. Add the turmeric, red chilly powder, salt and lightly roast so the spices cook. Add the whole red chillies. Add 1 tsp fennel seeds. Roast the sangri with the spices over medium heat so it absorbs the flavours and becomes slightly dry. Taste occasionally and adjust the salt and the chilly as needed. Once the sangri is well roasted, add the crushed garlic pods and roast for another 2-3 minutes so that the rawness of the garlic disappears while retaining its flavour. Once everything is well mixed and roasted, take off heat. If you want a pickle-like consistency, add a little extra oil.

This will help preserve it longer like a pickle.

Once cooled, store it in an airtight jar.

This sangri pickle is suitable for the dry desert climate and can be kept for many days, especially if there is enough oil and salt.

Always use a clean spoon when taking out the pickle.

Store in a cool, dry place; refrigeration further increases its shelf life.

Om's Note: The amount of amchur is flexible; increase it if you prefer a tangier taste.

Some add fenugreek to this pickle -- adjust the flavour to your preference.

Keeping the garlic coarsely crushed gives the pickle a distinctive flavour; use less if you do not want a strong garlic taste.