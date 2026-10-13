Why do markets go wild on expiry day? What smart traders do differently?

Expiry day can make an otherwise ordinary trading session feel unusually fast. Index prices may move sharply around important strikes, option premiums can change quickly, and a position that looked manageable in the morning can behave very differently later in the day.

The reason is not simply that traders become more aggressive. As an option approaches expiry, the time available for it to retain value gets shorter. At the same time, changes in the underlying index, implied volatility, open interest and order flow can have a much larger effect on option prices. This creates a trading environment where small changes in the underlying can produce noticeable changes in option premiums.

Why does the market behave differently on expiry day?

There are three major reasons behind the different behaviour of the market on expiry, as given below:

Time value starts disappearing quickly

An option premium consists broadly of intrinsic value and time value. Time value represents the possibility that the option could become more valuable before expiry.

On expiry day, there is very little time left. As a result, the time value of many options falls rapidly, particularly as the session progresses.

For example, consider an index call option trading close to the current index level. Early in the session, there is still enough time for the index to move above the strike. Later, with only a short period remaining, the probability of a meaningful move before expiry becomes much smaller.

These dynamics can be particularly noticeable on all index expiry days, when traders adjust positions as contracts approach their final settlement.

Gamma can make option prices react faster

Gamma measures how quickly an option's delta changes when the underlying price moves.

Near expiry, at-the-money options can have high gamma. This means their delta can change rapidly when the underlying moves.

Suppose an index is trading near a major strike. A relatively small move above or below that level can change the behaviour of the corresponding call or put. For an option buyer, this can create rapid premium changes. For an option seller, the same characteristic can increase the need to manage positions carefully.

The role of open interest and major strikes

Expiry trading is also closely watched around strikes where substantial open interest has accumulated.

Open interest represents the number of outstanding derivative contracts. When traders closely monitor particular strikes, changes in price, open interest and volume around those levels can become important inputs for their decisions.

However, open interest should not be treated as a guaranteed support or resistance level. Positions can be opened, closed or rolled, and the underlying market can move through a heavily traded strike.

It is also useful to distinguish expiry-day derivatives trading from other market mechanisms such as SLBM (Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism), which facilitates the lending and borrowing of securities for a specified period.

What do experienced traders do differently?

The biggest difference is usually not about predicting every move. It is about managing the conditions created by expiry. A suitable trading platform can also help traders monitor the underlying index, option chain, open interest and price movements from a single interface.

Position size

Expiry-day option premiums can change quickly. A position that is reasonable during a normal session may carry much more short-term risk when gamma is elevated.

Experienced traders therefore consider the amount of capital exposed to a trade rather than focusing only on the premium received or paid.

Define trade before execution

Instead of entering because the market suddenly starts moving, traders can establish the entry level, invalidation point and maximum acceptable loss beforehand.

This becomes particularly relevant when prices are moving quickly. Decisions made after a sharp move can be affected by urgency and emotion.

Don’t treat every spike as an opportunity

Experienced traders are usually very selective while choosing a trade. A sudden change in price can be caused by various factors like movement in the underlying, volatility change, etc. A fast move does not guarantee that it will continue. It should be analysed and confirmed with other indicators and data.

Understanding options behaviour

Traders must consider delta, gamma, theta and implied volatility before executing an option buy or sell trade. Delta reflects the option's sensitivity to the underlying price. Gamma represents how quickly that sensitivity is changing. Theta shows how quickly time decay is happening. Implied volatility shows how the market thinks future price will move.

Final thoughts

The market becomes unpredictable on expiry day as the impact of several forces increases as expiry nears. Near expiry, theta decay increases, gamma can increase the sensitivity of near-the-money options, and traders actively adjust positions around important strikes.

Traders should remember that faster movement does not guarantee better trading opportunities. A more useful approach is to understand the option's behaviour, define risk before entering and size positions according to the conditions.