Why are Gen Z investors ditching monthly SIPs for weekly and daily SIPs?

Monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have been the favourite investment approach of investors to take part in mutual funds for years now. It is straightforward, systematic and is naturally in line with monthly income cycles. Nevertheless, a new trend is gaining momentum among young investors, who are willing to invest in weekly and daily SIPs.

Gen Z is a generation that has been raised in a digital-first era, where shopping, payment, and monetary transactions are done within seconds via smartphones. Moreover, the new flexibility offered by investing platforms is encouraging young investors to opt for investment frequencies that align with their spending patterns and lifestyle. This change has brought up an interesting debate on whether daily and weekly SIPs are better than monthly investments.

How do daily, weekly, and monthly SIPs differ?

While all SIP frequencies are based on the same concept of disciplined investment, the frequency at which you invest varies. Moreover, a different experience is provided by each option, depending on the preferences and financial habits of an investor.

Knowing these differences can help investors select the frequency that works best for their lifestyle and investment goals.

Daily SIPs

Daily SIPs invest a fixed sum on each day of trading. Investment is distributed over several market levels throughout the month with this method.

Daily SIPs may be attractive to investors who want day-to-day involvement with their investments. In fact, a daily SIP calculator can be helpful to give an idea of how these contributions can add up over time.

Weekly SIPs

Weekly SIPs invest a fixed amount once every week. It strikes a balance in relation to ease of investing and frequency of investing.

Weekly SIPs are considered a middle ground between daily and monthly investments by several investors. A weekly SIP calculator can give projections based on the amount you contribute and how long you invest.

Monthly SIPs

Monthly SIPs continue to be the most popular method for investing. They are in sync with salary cycles and involve fewer transactions during the year.

Many long-term investors still opt for monthly SIPs due to their convenience and simplicity. Also, you can use a SIP calculator to calculate the future corpus value depending on the monthly investment.

What is driving Gen Z's interest in weekly and daily SIPs?

It is the changing financial behaviours because of which the weekly and daily SIPs are gaining popularity. Gen Z is used to making smaller and more frequent digital transactions throughout the month, unlike the previous generations.

In fact, investment platforms have also made investing with relatively small amounts much simpler. This flexibility has inspired younger investors to consider investment plans that are more manageable and attainable.

Smaller investment amounts feel more manageable

Many young investors are just starting out and don't necessarily have large sums of money to invest. They can invest a small sum through the daily and weekly SIPs, instead of waiting for a fixed date every month.

This way, investing becomes less daunting. Rather than investing in one lump sum each month, small and regular investments can be made towards building the investor's portfolio.

Investing fits naturally into a digital lifestyle

Gen Z routinely makes digital payments, subscribes to services and uses automated financial services. This makes it easy for them to invest smaller sums a lot more often. It simply feels like an organic extension of their current financial practices.

The majority of investing applications additionally feature smooth automation features. This enables investors to make regular contributions without having to manually perform every transaction.

Building a consistent investing habit

The opportunity to invest consistently can help instil financial discipline for certain investors. Moreover, with pitching in daily or weekly investing can seem like a habit, instead of a monthly task.

In the realm of behavioural finance (BF), it is commonly known that consistency is key in long-term wealth building. Regular investing can keep investors connected to their financial goals.

Easy access through modern investment platforms

This trend has been significantly driven by the emergence of user-friendly investment platforms. Now, many platforms provide daily and weekly SIP plans in addition to monthly plans.

With this increased accessibility, investors are empowered with control over how and when to invest. Consequently, it has encouraged younger investors to try out various frequencies to see what suits them most.

Is there a meaningful difference in returns?

Although daily and weekly SIPs appear more active, studies indicate that the difference in the returns can be quite negligible in the long run. It is factors like fund selection, investment horizon and consistency which usually have more influence rather than frequency of investing. Yes, the compounding happens more frequently, but due to the difference in amount (less for daily and weekly SIPs and more for monthly ones), the difference is not significant.

Daily and weekly SIPs provide investors with more flexibility and can be ideal for those who want to invest smaller amounts. They can also help investors build better investing habits by getting them to invest more often.

What should Gen Z investors focus on instead of SIP frequency?

Though it is important to select a SIP frequency, it should not be the main criterion for making the investment decision. There are several other factors that typically affect wealth creation in the long-term, which are much more important.

Generally speaking, factors like investment discipline, asset allocation, fund selection and investment horizon play a more important role. Those who stick to their financial objectives usually end up reaping the benefits of compounding in the long run.

An emphasis on discipline and consistency, and not only frequency, can aid investors in steering clear of unnecessary distractions. Finally, it's not just about the frequency of the contributions; it's about a well-planned investment strategy.

Final thoughts

The rise of daily and weekly SIPs indicates how the financial habits of Gen Z are evolving gradually. This trend has been driven primarily by factors such as digital platforms, lower investment contributions, and habit-based investing.

That said, higher frequency does not always imply better outcomes. The core criterion for your portfolio should not be the frequency you choose but your consistency, discipline, and strategic selection of the investment approach.