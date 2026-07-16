Why a Flat SIP Might Leave You Poorer Than You Think

You might already have set up SIPs to grow your wealth through mutual funds. But did you factor in the rising cost of living through inflation or lifestyle changes after 15 or 20 years? Many investors feel that a monthly SIP of INR 5,000 or INR 10,000 may seem sufficient today, and they never increase their investment amount.

But ultimately, after a couple of decades, rising expenses can leave them with a corpus falling short of future needs. That’s why you should look beyond a flat SIP, ensuring that your investments grow along with your income, expenses, and financial aspirations.

How inflation reduces your future wealth

Over time, inflation steadily increases the cost of everything. You may be saving to buy a house, fund the education of your child, or build a sizable retirement corpus. The amount you would need in the future is likely to be significantly higher than what it is today.

Let’s consider an example where you want to build an education corpus for your child over the next couple of decades. But after 20 years, the actual cost of a degree would be much higher compared to today’s costs. This happens due to the impact of inflation on education costs. Therefore, the same SIP contribution may not be enough to fulfil the long-term objective.

Why increasing your SIP matters

From time to time, most professionals receive salary hikes during their careers. Yet, many continue to invest exactly the same amount of SIP they started years ago. This creates a mismatch between their growing earning capacity, quality of lifestyle, and stagnant investments.

That’s why it's important to step up your SIP by a fixed percentage every year. A step up SIP calculator with inflation can help you estimate how periodic increments in SIPs help in accumulating a larger corpus in the future. Considering rising living costs, it also provides a more realistic estimate of whether your current investment plans are adequate to achieve long-term financial goals.

Combining SIPs with an initial investment

While SIPs help you accumulate wealth gradually, some investors already have a lump sum available through bonuses, maturity proceeds, incentives, or accumulated savings. This lump sum amount can be invested along with a regular SIP, as the entire amount starts compounding immediately. Your SIPs continue to add investments at regular intervals, which helps you grow wealth effectively.

You can use an SIP calculator with initial investment to estimate how the combination of an upfront investment with monthly contributions can influence the overall corpus over different investment horizons. This approach works for investors who want their existing savings to generate wealth through compounding, while they continue to invest in SIPs.

When a lump sum and SIP work together

Apart from your regular income, you may be receiving periodic windfalls like annual bonuses, business profits, inheritance, or incentives. There’s no need to time the market as you put in these funds. You can simply invest these lump sum amounts along with your regular SIPs.

A SIP with lumpsum calculator can help you estimate how these two approaches to investment work together over time. These periodic lump sum investments complement regular monthly contributions, helping you build a larger corpus. With this strategy, your surplus funds do not remain idle, maximising the return potential through compounding.

Building an investment plan that grows with you

As your lifestyle evolves, so should your financial planning. Career progression brings salary hikes and higher income, which eventually elevates your quality of living. Naturally, your future goals change, and correspondingly, the associated costs of the future keep ticking up. From time to time, you need to evaluate your ongoing SIPs and step up with additional contributions to stay aligned with your long-term goals.

An effective investment plan involves reviewing your SIPs so that you can contribute more than what you initially started with based on rising lifestyle costs. After all, SIPs shouldn’t be treated as a one-time decision.

Seasoned investors perceive these regular contributions as a dynamic investment plan that grows with their financial capacity. Small annual increases can make a substantial difference over time, strengthening the financial security for your future.

Conclusion

When you plan long-term wealth creation, an SIP is an excellent first step to start with. However, contributing the same amount over the years may limit your potential to achieve your financial goals. Stepping up your SIPs and combining your regular contributions with periodic lump-sum investments can help you beat inflation and rising aspirations.

At a time when inflation continues to push up living expenses, a logical approach is to make smart use of your additional surplus funds. With this approach, you can build a portfolio that keeps growing consistently, while it also maintains pace with changing financial needs. Align your investments with lifestyle changes as you look to achieve realistic long-term goals.