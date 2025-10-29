What are the Most Awaited IPOs of 2026?

If you're looking to invest in promising IPOs in 2026, the calendar is brimming with opportunities. Several companies across sectors like finance, healthcare, wellness, retail technology, and asset management are bracing up to hit the D-street. With an unprecedented ₹1.7 lakh crore raised in 2025, the momentum is likely to sustain in 2026.

As an investor, you might eagerly be tracking the latest news to identify potential opportunities. In this article, we have listed some of the most-awaited IPOs of 2026. These companies are raising fresh capital for expansion and driving innovation in their respective sectors.

5 IPOs to Watch Out for in 2026

Here are some of the upcoming IPOs of 2026 that investors are keenly watching.

Operated under API Holdings Ltd, Pharmeasy is the leading online healthcare platform in India. The company offers a wide range of services, including delivering medicines to diagnostics, and telehealth.

In order to raise ₹6,250 crore, the company first filed its DRHP in 2021. However, due to unfavourable market sentiment and regulatory uncertainty in the startup ecosystem, the company cancelled its plans for an IPO in 2022. In 2026, Pharmeasy plans to return to the IPO.

With its impending IPO, the current goal is to raise about ₹6,250 crore. Following a phase of debt restructuring, API Holdings recently raised ₹1,700 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), pledging Thyrocare shares to settle outstanding debts.

Pharmeasy is trying to expand its reach and enhance its offerings in the rapidly growing field of digital healthcare. The stock is likely to be listed on both NSE and BSE in 2026.

The Bengaluru-based health-tech startup, Cult.Fit, is making significant strides towards its ₹2,500 crore IPO, likely to be launched in 2026. The company has already shortlisted some of the top investment banks such as Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, JM Financial, and Goldman Sachs.

Cult.Fit was founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori in 2016. From a fitness chain, it has evolved into a comprehensive wellness platform. Currently, it offers fitness apparel like Cultsport, mental wellness services, and healthcare solutions.

This upcoming IPO is expected to be a landmark event in the health-tech sector of India.

SBI Mutual Fund, which is India's largest asset management company, is preparing for an important IPO in 2026. This company, a partnership between the State Bank of India and the global asset manager Amundi, has submitted its draft papers to SEBI. It plans to raise about ₹8,000 crore through a combination of new shares and sales of existing shares.

Initially, SBI Mutual Fund put its listing plans on hold because of market uncertainty, but it has now resumed its IPO plans for 2025, with a goal to reach a valuation of over ₹1 lakh crore.

According to stock market news, the IPO will help SBI Mutual Fund support growth projects and improve its technology as it continues to lead the growing mutual fund industry in India. The IPO is expected to be listed on both NSE and BSE in 2026, making it the largest public listing of an asset management company in India.

Lenskart Solutions has recently drafted its DRHP with SEBI to raise a capital of ₹2,150 through a fresh issue of shares. The overall size of the IPO can be large, as it may also include OFS from existing investors for up to 3.02 crore shares.

In the DRHP, Lenskart disclosed its plans to use substantial portions of the fresh capital to extend its company-owned stores. Around ₹272 crore has been allocated to open new CoCo stores, while the company would be using another ₹591 crore for leasing, renting, and license payments for its existing CoCo stores.

Hero Motors is one of the most awaited automotive conglomerates, bracing up to launch its IPO in 2026. With the public offering opening up, the brand will strengthen its manufacturing footprint and support its growth ambitions in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

The IPO, which aims to generate ₹1,200 crore, will be used to expand the automaker’s manufacturing capacity. Hero is also likely to repay some of its debts and reduce borrowings. According to the DRHP filing, a part of the funds will be used to expand the capacity of its manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Conclusion

As the capital markets of India mature, 2026 is going to be a landmark year for IPOs. The upcoming IPOs demonstrate the resilience of the Indian economy across various sectors, ranging from healthcare to finance.

Follow the latest IPO news to stay updated on the dates for bidding. A vibrant phase of wealth creation awaits investors with strategic investments in these upcoming IPOs in 2026.