Upcoming IPOs That Dalal Street is Whispering About

Dalal Street is buzzing with excitement, as some of the most-awaited IPOs are gearing up to hit the market. While some of these big companies are planning to join the stock exchanges towards the end of 2025, others are likely to be available for trading by the first half of 2026. From telecom giants to fintech companies and e-commerce leaders, these IPOs will significantly provide opportunities for investors.

In this blog, we have curated a list of the most promising IPOs that investors are talking about.

New IPOs Every Investor Must Watch Out For

Here are the top upcoming IPOs that should be on your radar.

1. Reliance JIO

Reliance JIO has scheduled its IPO in the first half of 2026. As the largest telecom operator of India is about to hit the stock exchange, the market is expecting significant value. JIO has a massive user base with over 500 million subscribers. In FY25, the telecom giant reported a revenue of INR 1.28 lakh crore, which was supported by an INR 64,170 crore EBITDA.

Investors prioritize several aspects behind the strength of JIO, including its leadership in 5G, broadband, digital payments, and AI. The telecom company targets a $100-112 billion valuation and will use the capital to fund fresh digital initiatives.

2. Pine Labs

A leader in digital payments and merchant solutions, Pine Labs is all set to raise INR 2,600 crore with an IPO in 2025. Valued at $5billion, the company has consistently expanded its offerings from PoS terminals to eCommerce and BNPL.

Investors are eyeing this IPO, considering its strong presence in the fintech sector and upcoming expansion beyond the borders. The funds will be used to repay the company’s debt and invest in its own subsidiaries.

3. Groww

The online investment platform, Groww, has recently received approval from SEBI to launch an IPO. Backed by Tiger Global and GIC, the Groww IPO will be valued between $800 million and $1 billion.

In FY25, Groww reported a net profit of 1,819 crore, and its revenue soared 31% Y-o-Y to INR 4,056 crore. The high demand for this new IPO stems from a number of factors, like growth in its user base and strong unit economics. The company will use the funds to deepen its offerings in fintech and strengthen its domestic leadership.

4. Flipkart

Valued at $36 billion, Flipkart is likely to be one of the largest IPOs to be launched in India. The company will hit D Street in the next few months after shifting its base to India from Singapore.

The dominance of Flipkart in eCommerce, its backing from Walmart, and the double-digit GMV growth are some of the factors driving strong demand. The company will use the newly raised capital to expand its marketplace and improve logistics and technology.

5. LG Electronics

LG Electronics is scheduled to launch its INR 15,000 crore IPO in India in October 2025. According to Outlook Business, this IPO is set to be the biggest issue of the year. The public offer will capitalize on the strong consumer brand strength of LG, along with its recent record value.

The demand for premium white goods continues to strengthen the company. LG has also expanded a plant valued at INR 600 crore recently. With the newly raised capital, LG is looking forward to increasing its capacity.

Conclusion

Once IPOs are launched, investors can take positions in them as new listed stocks. With some of the biggest companies bracing up to hit the D-Street towards the end of 2025 and early 2026, investors have plenty to look forward to. You can choose from various sectors to diversify your investment portfolio, including telecom, e-commerce, fintech, and consumer goods.

Keep track of the new IPOs through a trusted investing app. Follow the latest IPO news and bid for these offerings through a reliable platform.