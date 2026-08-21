The new age of bullion: Why investors are choosing ETFs over lockers

Gold has always held a special place in Indian households. For decades, families have been buying coins, bars, or jewellery, and storing them safely in lockers. That has been the default way to store precious metals. It offered a sense of security and ownership that many investors valued.

Investment habits have evolved over the last few decades. Today, many investors are less concerned about holding bullion physically. What matters more is gaining exposure to price movements. As a result, the new-age investment trend has shifted more towards ETFs. Here we explain why this modern approach appeals to a higher number of investors.

Why traditional bullion ownership is changing

Many investment portfolios today include physical bullion as an important component. However, investors have realised the practical challenges associated with holding bullion physically.

When investors buy physical gold or silver, they need to verify purity and arrange secure storage. Locker charges add to the hidden costs. When it's time to exit, dealing with selling procedures can be time-consuming.

With technology changing how people invest across different asset classes, investors find ETFs convenient and transparent. These digital assets help them preserve long-term wealth, and they come without the additional responsibilities of storing the precious metal.

This change in mindset and fewer operational hassles have made ETFs an increasingly popular alternative for new-age investors.

Why investors are choosing bullion ETFs

The ease of buying and selling, transparent pricing, and the absence of storage or locker charges are some of the reasons investors are choosing bullion ETFs. These investments also have a lower entry barrier and help with diversifying portfolios.

1. No storage or locker costs

One of the biggest advantages of gold ETFs is that you don't need to worry about storing the metal yourself. The investment is stored electronically, and there's no need to rent a bank locker or buy additional insurance. This removes recurring costs that often come with owning bullion physically while also eliminating concerns about theft or loss.

2. Buy and sell easily on the exchange

You can trade ETFs on stock exchanges during market hours, which isn't possible with physical bullion. A trading account allows investors to buy or sell the units in a way they deal with listed securities. This removes the hassles of visiting a jeweller to negotiate prices or simply sell off the asset.

3. Transparent pricing

Transparency in pricing is one of the major advantages of investing in ETFs. The prices of ETFs closely follow the underlying bullion prices, which makes it easier to understand the value of your investment. As ETFs are traded on exchanges, the pricing remains transparent throughout the trading session.

Many investors who regularly track gold rates appreciate this clarity. It allows them to compare movements in the markets, and they do not have to worry about varying quotations from dealers.

4. Lower entry barrier

When it comes to buying physical bullion, a large upfront investment is often necessary. ETFs allow investors to get started with much smaller amounts, depending on prevailing prices in the market.

Precious metals become much more accessible to investors who are building their portfolios gradually through regular investments.

5. Diversification of portfolio

Diversification helps to stabilise every investment portfolio. Historically, bullion has behaved in a different way from many other asset classes when markets turn volatile. No investment is completely free from risk, but gaining exposure to precious metals can help to diversify the overall portfolio.

Investors already having equities or debt instruments in their portfolios may explore gold and silver ETFs to diversify their investments further.

Bullion ETFs vs physical bullion

The following table compares bullion ETFs and physical bullion side-by-side. This will help you gain a practical overview of the advantages of ETFs.

Feature Bullion ETF Physical Bullion Storage No physical storage required Requires locker or safe storage Liquidity Bought and sold on the exchange Depends on the availability of dealers Purity Standardised through the fund Purity requires verification Convenience Fully electronic transactions Physical purchase and sale Security Held in demat form Risk of theft or loss Additional Costs Expense ratio Storage, insurance, and making charges where applicable

When physical bullion still makes sense?

Although ETFs are gaining popularity, physical bullion continues to serve several important purposes. During festivals and weddings, people buy jewellery as that's a part of their family traditions.

Physical bullion may also be suitable for gifting and planning inheritance. They appeal to collectors who appreciate owning the actual asset.

Often, these objectives go beyond returns on investment and involve emotional or cultural significance. That's why physical ownership continues to be relevant along with modern options for investment.

Conclusion

Today, bullion investments are no longer limited to buying coins, bars, or renting bank lockers. With ETFs, you can participate in precious metal prices, which makes the process much more convenient and transparent. If you're looking to invest and diversify your portfolio, ETFs may offer a practical solution. It's easy to buy ETFs in precious metals through your demat account as you diversify your portfolio.