How to choose the right IPO? Essential tips for investors

An IPO can create excitement, particularly when you see a new issue attracting strong interest from investors. But popularity alone does not make an IPO suitable for every investor. Before you apply, it’s crucial to scrutinise the financial performance, risk profile, and valuation of the company. Ultimately, your objective should be choosing a company that aligns with your financial goals.

This blog helps investors understand what to consider while choosing an IPO. Read on to make an informed decision instead of subscribing to every IPO that comes across the calendar.

Essential things to check before choosing an IPO

Most investors check the approximate listing gains and the issue price when applying for an IPO. But if you’re investing with a long-term vision, the following factors can allow you to evaluate it from both a business and investment perspective.

1. Understand the company behind the IPO

In the first place, assess what the company actually does and how it earns revenue. Examine its main products or services, target customers, geographic markets, and key sources of profit. This way, you can understand whether the market has sustainable demand to support its growth.

Analyse the competitive position of the company. Even if a business operates in a growing industry, it may still face pressure from established companies, new entrants, or changing consumer preferences.

2. Check the financial performance

Take time to review the financial performance of the company. This includes recent revenue, profit, margins, debt and cash flows. A financially strong company must perform consistently across multiple financial periods. One strong year doesn’t provide enough evidence behind its financial strength.

Invest in companies that have recorded sound revenue growth along with improving profitability. Companies with rising costs and increasing debt may be a red flag, even if they record growth. Cash flows are also important because reported profits do not always translate into sufficient cash generation.

3. Understand the purpose of raising funds

As an investor, you’d be looking to know how the company will be using the capital raised through the IPO. A fresh issue can bring fresh capital into the company. An offer for sale allows existing shareholders to sell their holdings.

When the funds are raised through a fresh issue, they may be used for expansion, creating working capital, repaying debt, acquisitions, or other corporate purposes. Investors should evaluate these plans and assess whether the capital being raised would strengthen the future growth of the company.

4. Identify business-specific risks

Every company faces risks, but their nature can vary significantly. Check whether the business floating an IPO is heavily dependent on a small number of customers, suppliers, products or markets.

The performance of a company may also come under pressure due to competition, regulatory changes, changing technology, and broader conditions in the industry. Smaller companies or fast-expanding enterprises may come under additional execution challenges as they scale.

5. Check promoter and governance factors

Promoters and management play an important role in how a company is operated. As an investor, you can review the background of promoters, related-party transactions, litigation and other disclosures available in the offer documents.

Governance concerns, however, may not always be visible through revenue and profit figures alone. Try to understand the track record of people managing the business. When you know how the company operates, you’ll gain important context around your investment decision.

6. Match the IPO with your investment objective

Finally, consider why you want to apply for the IPO. An investor eyeing a short-term listing gain may evaluate an IPO in a different way from someone planning to hold its shares for a long horizon. Check out the upcoming IPO list and research relevant companies. Not every opportunity can become an investment, and there’s no need to apply simply because an issue is popular.

Understand what subscription data tells you and check your application outcome

During the bidding window, observe the subscription data to know how different categories of investors are responding to an IPO. Retail investors, qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors may show different levels of interest. While strong subscription shows substantial demand, it doesn’t guarantee listing gains or confirm that the underlying business is attractive. Consider the fundamentals, valuations, and risks of the company along with subscription data to gain a more comprehensive overview.

After the issue closes and the allotment process is completed, check your IPO allotment status to see whether any shares have been allotted to your application.

Conclusion

The right choice of an IPO begins with understanding the company and its fundamentals. While many investors simply trust the market buzz, informed investors take time to analyse the financial performance of a company, its valuation, use of capital, background, and associated risks.

Keep an eye on the IPO calendar by Dhan and research upcoming issues. An informed approach to investment works in the long term, helping you build wealth beyond short-term listing gains.