How to build a portfolio that saves tax, manages risk, and still grows?

Most Indian investors start their investment journey with the wrong question. They ask, "Which fund will give the highest return?" instead of "How do I structure my investments so that I pay less tax, manage risk effectively, and still compound wealth over time?"

The truth is simple: a portfolio that only chases returns usually fails on at least one of these three fronts. On the other hand, a well-designed portfolio treats tax, risk and growth as three separate but connected problems that must be solved together. Let’s explore this in more detail.

Clearly define your tax position

Tax planning for investments in India now has two layers. First, which regime are you in? Second, how will your gains be taxed when you eventually sell?

Under the old regime, Section 80C provides an aggregate deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh for eligible investments and payments. Before making a new tax-saving investment, check what already qualifies through EPF, insurance premiums, tuition fees or home-loan principal. Then address only the remaining gap.

For investors under the new regime, most of these deductions are unavailable. The focus therefore shifts from claiming deductions to managing taxes on investment income and gains. In both cases, the starting point is the same: know your regime, know your existing deductions and then decide how much additional tax-saving investment you actually need.

Use equity investments for growth

Equity remains the primary engine for long-term wealth creation in India. But equity investments also come with higher volatility and a specific tax structure. For equity-oriented mutual funds, short-term gains (holding period of 12 months or less) are taxed at 20%, while long-term gains are taxed at 12.5% on the amount exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year.

Thus, hold equity investments for more than 12 months if possible. For long-term holdings, investors can also consider the applicable ₹1.25 lakh annual LTCG threshold when planning redemptions.

For investors using the old-regime deduction, ELSS mutual funds offer equity exposure while qualifying for the applicable deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C. However, tax efficiency should not be a reason to take more equity risk than your goals and risk tolerance allow.

Some investors may also consider arbitrage funds as part of a lower-volatility allocation to the equity segment after evaluating their risk, liquidity needs and tax position.

Build a core that can survive different market cycles

After optimising for taxes, your goal is to build a portfolio that survives market crashes without triggering emotional panic. The simplest way to organise this is the 3-bucket strategy:

Stability bucket (Cushioning): Assets intended to diversify equity exposure and potentially reduce overall portfolio volatility. Depending on your risk profile, this may include debt or hybrid funds

Growth bucket (Long-term Wealth): Pure equity funds (flexi-cap, large-cap, etc.) meant strictly for long-term goals, like retirement or a child's education.

Liquidity bucket (Emergencies): Cash for near-term expenses. Keep it in highly liquid options such as bank deposits, liquid funds or overnight funds.

Think about exit tax, not just entry tax

Many investors plan tax at the time of investment and ignore it at the time of withdrawal, which is one of the biggest mistakes of investors. Tax planning should also continue when you sell. Large redemptions can create taxable gains in a financial year, so investors can consider spreading goal-based withdrawals across financial years where appropriate.

Similarly, switching from one equity fund to another just because another has outperformed recently can also add to taxes without improving the underlying asset allocation. Thus, rebalancing should be driven by target allocation ranges and goal timelines, not by which fund is trending.

Rebalance with a plan, not with headlines

A good portfolio is not static. As markets move, the original allocation drifts. Therefore, investors must review and rebalance their portfolio periodically to align it again with their investment objectives and market conditions. It can be achieved through the following framework:

Set a target allocation based on your goals and risk profile, for example, 60% equity, 30% hybrid/debt and 10% liquid.

Set a tolerance band. For example, rebalance if any bucket moves beyond ±5% of target.

Review once or twice a year and adjust back towards the target, considering tax implications of each sale.

This does not completely eliminate risk or tax, but it ensures that your portfolio risk stays within your planned range and ensures that the tax impact is considered rather than overlooked.

Conclusion

A portfolio that saves tax, manages risk and still grows is not built around a single product. It starts with understanding your tax position, allocating assets according to your goals and risk tolerance, maintaining liquidity for near-term needs and rebalancing periodically.

Therefore, the objective is not to eliminate tax or risk, but to manage both without sacrificing long-term growth. Each part of the portfolio should have a clear purpose, with enough time and suitable exposure to support your financial goals.